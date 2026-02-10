Forget Pop-Tarts, This Great Value Copycat Looks The Same And Tastes Even Better, According To Reviews

We all have name-brand products we swear by, even though they cost more than generic. But when it comes to Walmart's store brand, some fans feel that in many cases, the chain's Great Value copycats are better than the real thing. Take the frosted toaster pastries, an alternative to Pop-Tarts — countless online reviews say that they're well worth the swap.

While the O.G. Pop-Tarts have received plenty of criticism in recent years for their apparently smaller size, reduced filling, and lower-quality frosting, fans say Great Value gives you more for your money. One Redditor praised the frosted brown sugar cinnamon variety for its "decent amount" of frosting and filling, alleging the filling is "maybe more than Pop-Tarts." Another agreed that it has more filling than the original, adding that "the crust seemed a little softer, which I liked." A third praised the entire line, claiming "they really do taste great. The Cookies & Cream is especially yum!"

The rave reviews apply to other flavors, too. Instagram creator Morgan Chomps tried Great Value's frosted strawberry toaster pastries alongside the Pop-Tarts equivalent and deemed the Walmart copycat superior, saying Great Value's were smoother around the edges, chewier, and softer. She also said the filling was gooier than the original, and that the generic dupe had significantly more sprinkles, although the amount of frosting was basically even. Another TikTok creator had similar thoughts, saying "these are so much better than the name brand; they have more of the filling, they're just delicious."