5 Walmart Great Value Copycats That Are Better Than The Real Thing

Private label store brands are seeing a sharp rise in popularity. While the significantly lower price compared to their branded counterparts continues to be their main draw, that's not the only reason anymore; many private label products are now actually as good as their brand-name counterparts in terms of taste and quality, while still being a fraction of the cost.

Several of Walmart's Great Value products are sourced from big-name brands such as Tyson Foods, resulting in a product that's closely comparable to the original. For example, our ranking of fast food copycats at Walmart revealed that the retailer's seasoned fries and onion rings taste almost exactly like what you'd get at your favorite fast food chain. Private labels are going a step further, offering items that actually surpass the product they are duping.

The glowing reviews of these popular private-label knock-offs speak for themselves, with customers frequently claiming that they never went back to the original because they now prefer the dupe. The next time you're at Walmart, keep an eye out for the Great Value riff on your favorite grocery items. You might just find a new shopping list staple that will also save you a good chunk of money.