Martha Stewart's Last Meal: One Simple Breakfast Staple

Even Martha Stewart — a homemaking personality and household name — goes back to the basics sometimes. In a recent interview with the podcast 50+ & Unfiltered, Stewart singled out one common household staple as her ideal last meal. Her dish of choice? Simple, fluffy, and oh-so flavorful scrambled eggs, which Stewart makes with both plenty of butter and eggs from her own chickens.

Toward the end of the podcast episode, which premiered in December of 2025, the show's host, Shawn Killinger, asked Stewart three burning questions. The hottest of the trio centered around Stewart's ideal last meal, resulting in an immediate response from the lifestyle guru. Without hesitation, Stewart quipped: "Probably a scrambled egg," and later in the conversation gave the caveat that it would be "from my chickens!"

Of course, every chef specializes in their own version of scrambled eggs, following a multitude of cooking techniques, and Stewart is no different. She would not only use eggs from her chicken coop — she lives on a Bedford, New York, farm — but would also incorporate plenty of butter, resulting in a final meal that does justice to her locally-sourced scramble. After all, as Stewart says about her chicken's eggs in the 46-minute-long interview, "they're the most delicious things on earth."