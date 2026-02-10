Where Does Costco Beef Come From?

Costco built its reputation on quality goods at low prices, but as any member of the big box retail chain knows, not all its offerings meet the same standards. This is especially true of Costco's hit-or-miss meat section. As one of the world's largest beef retailers, Costco sells an incredible quantity of meat every year. Keeping those meat departments supplied at over 600 U.S. Costco locations is more than a single supplier can handle. Consequently, Costco uses multiple beef suppliers, some of which rotate, while others remain constant.

A significant portion of Costco's beef comes from California, specifically from the Harris Ranch Beef Company. Considering the Golden State is also home to the largest proportion of Costco outlets in the U.S. (about 20% of its footprint), partnering with the state's largest beef producer makes sense. Harris Ranch also supplies other large beef buyers like In-N-Out Burger.

The wide selection of cuts and grades that Costco stocks is another sign of how varied its beef suppliers are. Regardless of its source, the meat is thoroughly inspected. Most cuts are USDA Prime and USDA Choice. Availability ranges from premium steaks to bulk ground beef, which is in line with recent consumer patterns, as Costco has seen growth in both high-end and budget meat categories. And still, this only covers the beef sold in the warehouse. The iconic food court hot dog is made in-house, but Costco simply processes the meat. The beef itself, as is the case for most hot dog manufacturers, could come from meat trimmings and leftovers from various beef suppliers.