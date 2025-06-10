Who Makes Costco's Famous $1.50 Food Court Hot Dogs?

Costco hot dogs are serious business according to the chain's co-founder, who famously threatened the life of anyone who dared raise the price of the food court's legendary $1.50 hot dog and soda combo. Costco's dogs are undeniably delicious thanks to the beef's quality and their substantial size, so it's easy to see why people are passionate about them. Some people, however, might wonder who manufactures these magnificent dogs for Costco. Wonder no more, because we're here to tell you that the manufacturer behind Costco's famous hot dogs is ... Costco.

Costco debuted its hot dogs in 1984, though in the beginning, they were sold not from a food court, but from a cart stationed outside the store. For many years, the chain worked with suppliers who specialized in kosher dogs, but by 2007, the chain worried that its mammoth sales would outpace its supply. (For context, in 2023 alone, Costco sold nearly 200 million hot dogs).

Around this time, Costco decided to manufacture its own dogs to ensure an ample supply while also asserting greater quality control over the finished product. This switch to in-house meat manufacturing resulted in a higher-quality product in terms of both size and ingredients.