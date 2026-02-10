The Reason Your Server Might Be Pushing You To Try The 'Special'

It may not immediately seem like it, but dining out at a restaurant is more than a culinary experience. Just like any other business, there are sneaky tricks at play to make patrons spend money. These are typically marketing tactics found in the menu, but there are times when the waitstaff is incorporated to promote certain items like the restaurant's special. While it can be difficult to determine its true motive, the menu or chef's special is usually either an expression of the chef's skill or a way to move ingredients.

The event in which the special is acting as the chef's shining moment usually happens at a higher-end or non-chain restaurant, where the head chef has a bit more creative freedom. Say they found a particularly inspiring ingredient and wanted to offer a fresh, exciting item to the menu. The special would double as a showcase of the kitchen's skills, possibly even testing the success of the new item, without interrupting the traditional lineup. On the other hand, at chain restaurants, where the chefs don't have as much of a voice, the specials line up more with Gordon Ramsay's advice that menus are meant to disappear throughout the evening, effectively meaning they're meant to clear out inventory that's about to expire.