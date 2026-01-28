Before You Order, Ask Your Server About This For The Best Meal

You find a cool restaurant with a delicious aroma wafting out every time they open the door. You sit down, mouth watering, tummy rumbling, excited to try the best this place has to offer. You look at the menu, and suddenly: panic! Choice paralysis hits, and you end up ordering chicken tenders for the thousandth time. If this modern tragedy is a scene you'd like to avoid, or if you want to guarantee you're getting the best out of your meal, then simply ask your server this key question: "What's the house speciality?"

One of the most common mistakes when ordering at a restaurant is missing out on what the establishment is best known for, which is not only likely to be the tastiest treat on the menu, it'll also probably be something made fresh and promptly by chefs who know what they're doing. It can be embarrassing to order the cheeseburger at the fancy Argentine steakhouse or the fish sticks at the high-end crab restaurant. Knowing what a particular restaurant does best makes sure you're getting the true experience, from the casual soul food joint on the corner to the Michelin-starred gourmet bistro in Paris.