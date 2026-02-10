Stop Using This Common Fat To Season Your Cast Iron

For the cast-iron fanatics out there, it's a well-known fact that the material needs seasoning, just like your favorite bowl of pasta or a perfectly cooked chicken breast. What's even more important than the simple fact that seasoning is necessary is that there are certain things you should never use on cast iron, one of which is a very common fat.

Let's start with what 'seasoning' is: essentially, it's the baked-on substances (typically oils or fats) that give your cast iron skillet that non-stick property and protect it from rusting. While some use bacon or other fats to season their cast iron, this is one of the myths about cast iron skillets you need to stop believing. It turns out that unsaturated fats are the best option.

The seasoning process occurs through polymerization, in which the oil or fat is heated enough to form a solid layer on the pan. All fatty acids are made of chains of carbons with hydrogens attached. When the bonds between carbons are single, the fat is considered saturated. When the bonds are double, the fat is considered unsaturated. Unsaturated fats actually have a more favorable chemical makeup for polymerization because they have more chances to bond with the carbon and iron in your skillet (i.e., the polymerization process occurs more easily). Some examples of unsaturated fats include cooking oils such as grape seed, sunflower, flaxseed, canola, avocado, coconut, and vegetable oils.