Cocktail Smoker For Your Whiskey — Fancy Trick Or Total Waste?

Among the ways to experiment with and enhance cocktails, smoking them is the topic of some debate. On one side, its supporters attest that it elevates the drink's presentation and incorporates further depth into its profile. More than the drink's taste, it also introduces welcoming aromas that complement and lead into the inevitable sip. On the other hand, some believe that there are things to consider before smoking drinks. They find it a potential waste of time and money, as it requires specific tools and the effects are often temporary. Certainly, both sides have some valid points, but it does raise the question of whether smoking a drink is actually worth the effort.

In terms of rewards, smoking drinks can add visual character to the overall presentation. The integration of smoke into a cocktail can result in an impressive, show-stopping experience. This is best exemplified in drinks like Gordon Ramsay's Smoke on the Boulevard at Hell's Kitchen, where the bartenders fill a lantern containing the beverage with smoke before serving it to patrons. The smoke's presence creates an enticing visual, as if beckoning to be sipped as the smoke wafts over the beverage like a magic potion.

Moving past the aesthetics, smoking drinks can upgrade beverages to have a velvety texture, as well as umami notes that play in tandem with the garnish or wood chip being used. This overall combination potentially takes whoever's imbibing the drink on a multisensory journey that checks just about every box of the culinary experience.