This Is The Fast Food Chain With The Best Fried Shrimp

Crispy fried shrimp is a great protein alternative to the usual beef and chicken offered on fast food menus — if it tastes good, which, let's face it, isn't always the case. Surprisingly, the tastiest fast food fried shrimp doesn't come from a seafood chain. According to Mashed's ranking of fast food shrimp, it's served up at Swensons Drive-In.

Swensons is an Ohio-based fast food restaurant with about 25 locations in the Buckeye state. The small, long-running chain is known for its Galley Boy burger, a double cheeseburger with Swenson signature sauces on a toasted bun.

While the "burgs," as Swensons calls them, may be the stars of the show, the fried shrimp on the menu are tastier than most fast food shrimp, according to Mashed's own ranking which states, "The shrimp resembles fresh-fried selections you'd order from a beachfront grill — crunchy, evenly coated, and thereby suited for the tangy dip that ups the flavor ante astronomically. Tasty, authentic, and out of a drive-thru (or in this case, a drive-in)? Say no more!"

Customers can buy a shrimp dinner consisting of a dozen tail-on fried shrimp with cocktail sauce, a toasted roll, fries, and coleslaw or applesauce for a little over $10, making it the second most expensive item on the menu (besides the fish dinner). Or, if you can go without the sides, purchase the $7 shrimp snack, which includes a dozen fried shrimp with cocktail sauce.