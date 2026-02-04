Starbird's Stadium‑Approved Tips For Ultimate Super Bowl Chicken Tenders
At a big Super Bowl party (or any other gathering, for that matter) where chicken tenders are on the menu, you want them nice and crispy but perfectly tender or you'll end up with a mouthful of dry, chewy cardboard. If you're running out for a quick order, there's a hierarchy of fast food chicken tenders, but they're often better freshly-made or from a trusted caterer; something a little more elevated than standard fast food. If you're cooking them at home, a quick and easy chicken tender recipe or a copycat Chick-Fil-A chicken strips recipe may be in order, but there are still some tips you need to follow.
For help getting your chicken tenders dialed in before the Super Bowl arrives, we reached out to Julie Hargis, director of culinary at Starbird Chicken. With over a dozen locations across California and one in Denver, Starbird offers the perfect balance between homemade, fast food, and amazing catering — super easy chicken strips for the big game. If you don't want to mess around in the kitchen, Starbird has your back; but if you're going fully homemade, take some advice from a chicken tender expert.
No deep fryer, no problem
Deep frying is usually the top choice for a crispy exterior with sealed-in moisture, but Hargis says there are other options for great homemade tenders. "For the home chef," Hargis told Mashed, "the best alternatives are a hot oven, air fryer, or shallow pan-fry. In a conventional oven, place breaded chicken tenders on a wire rack set over a sheet pan so heat circulates evenly."
They should bake at 425 degrees Fahrenheit with some oil brushed on to get them nice and browned. An air fryer will provide similar results but will cook faster with less oil. For pan-fried chicken tenders, you'll need ¼-inch of hot, neutral oil in a pan over medium heat. Hargis says that if the oil doesn't immediately sizzle when the chicken hits it, it's not hot enough. "Cook in batches, turn once, and drain on a rack or paper towels, finishing with a light sprinkle of salt while hot."
How to season and dredge homemade chicken tenders
Hargis recommends seasoning every layer of the dish starting with salting the raw chicken first, but the flour and coating need to be seasoned, as well. "This builds flavor from the inside out rather than relying on surface seasoning alone," she says. In addition to salt, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, and cayenne are solid seasoning choices. You can try to copycat KFC seasonings, or go simple with Old Bay or a classic Cajun seasoning mix.
When it's time to dredge, Hargis has some thoughts. "For home cooks using a traditional dredge, a classic three-step method works best: seasoned flour, egg wash, then breadcrumbs or panko." She likes panko for the "airy crunch" and says a bit of cornstarch in the flour (or gluten-free blend) will better absorb moisture so they come out nice and golden brown but juicy on the inside.
How to feed a whole party with chicken tenders
Hargis, of course, recommends Starbird for the game because they're made to order and have a number of options for large groups, but says, "If you're cooking at home, preparation and timing are key." You can bread the tenders ahead of time (even the day before) and keep them in the fridge on baking sheets lined with parchment paper to keep the coating from falling off.
"Use evenly sized pieces so everything cooks at the same rate," she says, "and avoid overcrowding during cooking." Once they're cooked, you can keep them warm in the oven set anywhere between 200 and 225 degrees on a wire rack. The rack is key to keeping them nice and crispy, so don't forget. Right before serving, go ahead and sauce them (if you choose).
Be sure to maintain a balance of flavors
Whether you'll be coating them in sauce or dipping breaded strips, Hargis says the key is to "complement, not overpower, the chicken tenders." You're looking for a balance of heat, acid, sweet, and savory. "At home, start with restraint. Lightly toss or brush chicken tenders with sauce rather than drenching them. Sweet sauces benefit from a touch of acid, spicy sauces need some richness or sweetness to round them out, and serving extra sauce on the side keeps flavors balanced while preserving crispness."
If you have some favorite bottled sauces, they will work great, but you can easily make your own homemade barbecue sauce. Hargis encourages a "well-rounded spread at home" that provides some solid contrast. "Greek yogurt ranch or blue cheese for cooling richness; honey mustard for sweet tang; Buffalo sauce for classic heat; honey chipotle barbecue sauce for smoky sweetness ..." Of course, Hargis would be remiss not to mention Star Sauce — "Starbird's signature sweet, smoky, tangy white barbecue sauce." When you have a variety of dips and sauces, it helps ensure everyone finds something they love and it makes the tender spread feel all that much more bountiful.
Tips on vegetarian chicken tenders
If you're searching for a vegetarian option for the game day tender table, straight-up veggie classics like homemade onion rings, breaded broccoli, or beer-battered fried mushrooms will certainly impress. However, if you want something that's more of a mock chicken tender that might just fool the meat eaters, seitan, tempeh, and firm tofu are all good plant-based options. You can easily cut them into the shape of a traditional tender and they're all robust enough to hold together through the dredging and cooking process. They might just need a little more help in the flavor department.
"Vegetarian-based proteins benefit from bold spices and aromatics like garlic, onion, and smoked paprika," says Hargis. "Cook them hot and fast to crisp the exterior without drying them out, and brush lightly with oil to help with browning." Because they don't have the fat content that chicken does, you'll need to rely on sauces more to bring that rich, full flavor you're looking for with any kind of tender. Whether air-fried, baked, or in the pan; dipped, glazed, or fully coated; making your own chicken tenders at home can be super satisfying when they come out just in time for kickoff.