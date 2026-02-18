The Meat Rick Steves Doesn't Mind Splurging On While In Spain

When it comes to European travel advice, Rick Steves sets the gold standard. While he's particularly known for his excellent tips about traveling on a budget while still experiencing authenticity, there are instances when the longtime travel expert opts for top-quality over low-cost. For example, when Steves goes to Spain, he doesn't opt for Serrano ham, which is famous in the Mediterranean country; instead, he spends extra euros on jamón Ibérico.

While speaking at a travel festival in early 2026, Steves explained, "In Europe, it's really important to focus on good ingredients. Europeans love top quality ingredients. If I'm going to Spain and I want a plate of ham, I'll pay $5 for jamón Serrano, it's just the mediocre ham; whereas if you pay $12, you get a plate of jamón Ibérico. Now, that's a huge difference. Life's too short to eat mediocre ham when you're in Spain," on YouTube.

Ham production has been an important aspect of Spanish culture for thousands of years. The Roman Empire first introduced the country to pigs, with people quickly learning to expertly cure the meat. Jamón Serrano and jamón Ibérico are made similarly, however Ibérico hams are aged for up to three years, while Serrano hams age for about a year and a half.