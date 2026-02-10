11 Italian Chains That Are Expanding In 2026
Italian is one of the most popular cuisines in the U.S. With its rich sauces, delicious cheeses, and array of amazing pasta options, it's hard to imagine the culinary landscape in America without Italian food.
So it might come as a bit of a shock to learn that Italian chain restaurants haven't fared nearly as well as the fare itself. In fact, if you set aside the best major pizza chains, it turns out only two Italian restaurants made the top 100 biggest chains in America in 2025. Burger joints, Mexican spots, chicken shops, sandwich stores, and even ice cream parlors have more successful chains in the U.S. than Italian.
That might be in part because, with so many great Italian eateries in every state, many customers are fiercely loyal to old-school trattorias and osterias. Nevertheless, a shift may be coming. Across the country, a number of regional and national Italian chains are on the rise, planning new expansions in 2026 –– potentially into your area. Here's a look at some of the rapidly rising Italian chains where you may soon be able to break bread.
Olive Garden
When it comes to Italian restaurant chains, there's an 800-pound gorilla: Olive Garden. The undisputed king of the Italian dining landscape, Olive Garden operates roughly 900 locations, accounting for $4.9 billion in sales every year. That's a whole lot of breadsticks!
But Olive Garden isn't planning to rest on its laurels. Plans are underway for significant expansion across North America, with at least 18 new locations set to open in 2026. An overhaul of the menu is also in the works. In addition to some brand-new items and the return of old favorites on a limited basis, Olive Garden plans to roll out its Lighter Portion menu options across all restaurants. This program, which was piloted in select stores in the fall of 2025, features smaller portions of some of the most popular entrees at reduced prices.
Things are going to be especially booming north of the border. Olive Garden's parent company, Darden Restaurants, recently sold the eight Canadian locations to Recipe Restaurant Group International. That wasn't because the chain is planning to dip out of the Great White North. Far from it. Rather, the move was just the precursor to a broader agreement in which Recipe Unlimited agreed to open 30 new Olive Gardens in Canada over the next decade, and 40 locations across India and Spain. The first two of those new locations are set to open in Ontario in the summer of 2026, marking a bold new chapter in Olive Garden's ongoing industry dominance.
Eataly
Eataly holds a unique place in the American chain restaurant landscape. Unlike most of its competitors, the casual Italian dining chain is literally Italian, as the first location opened in Torino, Italy, in 2007. In the two decades since that first grand opening, Eataly has expanded to more than 40 locations around the world, including 13 across the U.S.
And some of those locations actually include multiple distinct restaurants under the Eataly umbrella. For example, the Eataly complex in New York City's Flatiron district includes no fewer than seven thematically distinct dining options: La Pizza & La Pasta, Amalfi at Serra, Bar Milano, La Piazza, Il Pastaio di Eataly, Il Pesce, and the seasonal outdoor dining area Il Patio di Eataly. Add in some cafes and on-site cooking classes, and Eataly is one-stop shopping for Italian food lovers.
If that sounds like your jam, you're in luck, because Eataly has also announced several new locations in the works for 2026. The Houston project is set to wrap up sometime in the fall, emulating an Italian marketplace with restaurants, wine bars, and cafes. In addition, five more Eataly concepts are in the works at New York's JFK International Airport. These expansions come after the opening of a massive new Eataly complex in West Palm Beach, Florida, at the end of 2025, as well as the introduction of the smaller Eataly Caffè locations in New York City.
Carrabba's Italian Grill
With over 200 locations across the U.S., Carrabba's Italian Grill has become a staple of casual restaurant dining, especially in the South and up the Eastern Seaboard. And more locations are on the way in 2026 and beyond. New restaurants are slated for the outskirts of its base city of Houston and in Florida, which is already home to the highest concentration of Carrabba's in the country.
But Carrabba's growth strategy isn't just about adding new locations. Like many restaurants, Carrabba's Italian Grill was hard hit in 2020. While many restaurant chains struggled or even went under due to the pandemic, Carrabba's survived and ultimately thrived by shifting its business operations. Delivery and takeout became key, but the Italian restaurant chain took things a step further by greatly expanding its catering operation. In just two years, the brand's catering side saw a 46% growth in sales (via Restaurant Business).
As a result, even if you don't visit a Carrabba's, it's more than possible that the restaurant may come to you. And beyond event catering, Carrabba's has also leaned into on-site events. With a series of wine and beverage experiences at participating locations geared up for 2026, Carrabba's is positioning itself as a destination rather than just another chain restaurant.
Fazoli's
With nearly 200 locations across more than 25 states, Fazoli's is one of the largest Italian restaurant chains in America. It stands apart from other chains, such as Olive Garden, in its emphasis on fast casual and quick service dining. If you've got a hankering for pasta and you just can't wait to dig in, Fazoli's is just about the quickest Italian option around.
And the chain, which opened in Kentucky in 1988, is also quickly expanding, especially north of the border. In 2024, Fazoli's announced a mega development deal that promised to add 25 new locations in Canada within 10 years. The first of those locations, in Calgary, Alberta, opened in June 2025, marking the first Fazoli's outside of the U.S.
In the U.S., things are heating up as well. According to the company's website, Fazoli's plans to open new locations in Utah, Florida, and Arizona in 2026. And the first of five restaurants in Puerto Rico is also slated to open following a 2023 development deal to push Fazoli's comeback and bring the brand to the island.
North Italia
Founded in Arizona in 2002, North Italia has carved a niche for itself in the Italian chain restaurant landscape through its commitment to handcrafted food, made every day from scratch. Over the course of its first 15 years in operation, North Italia slowly expanded from its initial restaurant to 14 locations. And then something unexpected happened: cheesecake.
The Cheesecake Factory, that is. In 2018, The Cheesecake Factory –– which had become a minority investor in North Italia two years earlier –– announced its plans to buy the Italian chain outright. After completing the deal in 2019, the cheesecake giant began swiftly expanding North Italia's national footprint; as of early 2026, North Italia has grown to more than 50 locations across 17 states and Washington, D.C.
And more expansion is planned. New locations opened in Nebraska and North Carolina in late 2025, with additional North Italia restaurants poised to open in California in 2026. Expanding so quickly might raise concerns that things could slip, but North Italia Vice President Joe Hyslop told FSR back in 2019 that the expansion plan was centered from the start on quality. "While we are a large brand with multiple locations across the country, each restaurant has a strong local identity," he said. "We take great care to ingrain ourselves into the community and have adjusted over the years to make sure that stays a priority."
All'Antico Vinaio
For over 35 years, the Mazzanti family has owned and operated All'Antico Vinaio. But it wasn't until Tommaso Mazzanti, son of the founders, joined the business in 2014 that the restaurant's ambitions became global. Expanding from its base in Florence to other cities in Italy beginning in 2020, the wildly popular sandwich shop has become an international brand, with outposts in London, Rome, and Paris, which became the chain's 50th location when it opened in 2025.
But it's in the U.S. where All'Antico Vinaio has really exploded. By the start of 2026, the chain boasted 18 locations. And the strategy seems pretty clear: if an All'Antico Vinaio does well in one region, then the more the merrier. Those 18 restaurants are spread across just five metropolitan areas, with eight in New York City, five in the Los Angeles area, two in Nashville and Las Vegas, and one in Boston.
So far, that is. When the Boston location opened in the fall of 2025, Tommaso told Boston magazine that he expected to build two to three more locations in the city, with one opening as soon as 2026. And more cities are in the works as well. According to the company's official website, two new All'Antico Vinaio locations are coming to Miami soon –– likely in 2026 –– as plans were originally announced in spring 2025.
Romano's Macaroni Grill
The rise and fall of Romano's Macaroni Grill is a powerful reminder that even the best restaurant chains live on a knife's edge. One wrong move, and it can all be over. Founded in 1988, Macaroni Grill had expanded to over 200 locations by the early 2000s, propelled by the strength of its rustic food and inviting dining concept. Then came the decline. By the time the chain declared bankruptcy in 2017, it was down to 93 locations. Heading into 2026, Macaroni Grill lists 17 locations on its website, but various outlets report there are actually fewer than 10.
But the ending of the Macaroni Grill story hasn't been written yet. In December 2025, the chain opened a restaurant in Utah, its first new location in over a decade. And there are big plans for much more. CEO Jason Kemp told The U.S. Sun that the company plans to open two to five more restaurants in 2026. These locations will feature modern updates like new Romano's Macaroni Grill menu items, a refreshed logo, and a smaller kitchen footprint. "We are working on bringing in Romano's 2.0 in the coming year," he said. "The brand has never had a makeover."
So, where will these new locations be? While nothing official has been announced, Kemp said that the company is looking at regions that previously had successful Macaroni Grill franchises, including Florida, Texas, and California, where the majority of the current restaurants are concentrated.
Evviva Trattoria
2018 was a watershed year for Evviva Trattoria. Consisting of just a couple of locations in central Massachusetts, the restaurant –– which was called Evviva Cucina at the time –– was bought out by the owners of the regional American cuisine chain 110 Grill. Eight years later, 110 Grill has rapidly expanded from 16 to 38 locations, and it's bringing Evviva Trattoria with it.
Quite literally. Most Evviva Trattoria locations are situated near or directly next to a 110 Grill sister store. After opening locations in Rochester, Bedford, and Nashua, New Hampshire, in 2025, there are now 10 Evviva Trattorias across New England, with an 11th location set to open in Concord, New Hampshire, in 2026.
So what makes Evviva Trattoria unique? Beyond its casual dining atmosphere, Evviva Trattoria stands out from the crowd with menu options like gluten-free pasta. While many Italian restaurants may offer one or two gluten-free swaps, Evivva Trattoria –– like its sister chain 110 Grill –– offers a comprehensive menu with gluten-free versions of almost every dish on the regular menu. In fact, the chain is dedicated to providing safe dining options for anyone with food allergies. The official website states that each location stays up-to-date on dietary restriction guidelines, and employees are trained to accommodate multiple allergies. Dine with confidence!
Piada Italian Street Food
The main challenge facing Piada Italian Street Food when it began in 2010 was that nobody in America knew what a piada was. With the chain's success, that has slowly changed. (But for the record, it's a type of wrap from northern Italy, kind of like an Italian burrito). Piggybacking off the success of Chipotle, Piada Italian Street Food delivers a different Italian dining experience by inviting guests to create their own piada by choosing the ingredients in a fast casual setting.
That approach has allowed the company to grow significantly, but cautiously, expanding to more than 60 locations by the end of 2025. Founder and CEO Chris Doody told Nation's Restaurant News that he wanted to make sure the restaurant had a firm footing before it began expanding. But that time has now arrived. "We finally earned the right to grow," Doody said.
That growth includes two new locations set to open in San Antonio, Texas, in 2026, with a third in the works for 2027. And San Antonio is just the tip of the iceberg: Matt Harding, chief concept officer of Piada, told Dining and Cooking that the chain hopes to add 18 new locations in 2026. We can't wait to see where the chain pops up next.
Johnny Carino's
If you're an Italian restaurant fan of a certain age, you may remember Johnny Carino's. Founded in Colorado in 1994 by Johnny Carino himself, the chain was known for its huge portion sizes, as food was delivered on large platters designed to serve multiple guests. It was a hit, expanding to 173 locations in 30 states by 2006.
And then things began to fall apart. The chain's parent company, Fired Up, declared bankruptcy in 2014, then emerged with a bold new plan to reinvigorate the franchise. Instead, just months later, Fired Up declared bankruptcy again in 2016. By 2026, Johnny Carino's had shrunk to just 24 operating locations in 10 states, a fraction of its former glory.
But now the chain is looking to reclaim some of that glory. Not all of the closed locations closed due to financial woes. In 2023, a Johnny Carino's in Laredo, Texas, was destroyed by fire. Rather than give up on it, Johnny Carino's announced two years later that it would be rebuilding and reopening the Laredo location. This "new" Johnny Carino's is expected to open in 2026 –– hopefully the first of more to come.
Amato's
Head up to Maine, and along the Downeast coast, you'll find a different kind of Italian restaurant: Amato's. The chain's history begins more than a hundred years ago when an Italian immigrant named Giovanni Amato created what came to be known as the Maine Italian sandwich. Similar to subs or grinders (as toasted subs are known in New England), Maine Italian sandwiches differ in part because they use a soft bun that is split down the top rather than the side.
That first Amato's bakery and restaurant opened in 1902. Nearly 125 years later, Amato's has become a chain, and its popularity is expanding, not just across Maine but throughout the rest of New England as well. While nearly half of the chain's 53 locations are in Maine, you can find concentrations in New Hampshire, Vermont, and Massachusetts as well.
And it's spreading: a partnership deal with Nouria, a regional convenience store and gas station chain, means that Amato's is easier to find than ever. Plus, if you're not in the mood for a sandwich, that's fine too. While Amato's is most famous for its signature Maine Italian sandwich, the menu also includes extensive pasta and pizza options as well.