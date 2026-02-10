11 Italian Chains That Are Expanding In 2026

Italian is one of the most popular cuisines in the U.S. With its rich sauces, delicious cheeses, and array of amazing pasta options, it's hard to imagine the culinary landscape in America without Italian food.

So it might come as a bit of a shock to learn that Italian chain restaurants haven't fared nearly as well as the fare itself. In fact, if you set aside the best major pizza chains, it turns out only two Italian restaurants made the top 100 biggest chains in America in 2025. Burger joints, Mexican spots, chicken shops, sandwich stores, and even ice cream parlors have more successful chains in the U.S. than Italian.

That might be in part because, with so many great Italian eateries in every state, many customers are fiercely loyal to old-school trattorias and osterias. Nevertheless, a shift may be coming. Across the country, a number of regional and national Italian chains are on the rise, planning new expansions in 2026 –– potentially into your area. Here's a look at some of the rapidly rising Italian chains where you may soon be able to break bread.