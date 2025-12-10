The Best Italian Restaurant In Every State

From neighborhood trattorias to high-end fine dining, Italian food has the power to transport people to another place entirely. Whether you prefer handmade pasta, pizza, tiramisu, or cannoli, Italian dishes have become staples of comfort food throughout the country. What makes Italian food so special is that it brings people together. Over the years, immigrant families have blended traditional recipes with local ingredients, keeping traditions alive while also having the freedom to add a twist to Italian classics.

Whether you're looking for old-school Italian dishes most people haven't heard of or a unique Italian dish you need to try before you die, the restaurants on this list offer it all. When selecting the best Italian restaurants in each state, we considered numerous factors, including prestigious awards and recognition from the likes of Gambero Rosso, the Michelin Guide, and the James Beard Foundation, as well as reviews from local publications. Learn more information about our methodology at the end of the article. For now, here are the best Italian restaurants in every U.S. state.