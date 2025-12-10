The Best Italian Restaurant In Every State
From neighborhood trattorias to high-end fine dining, Italian food has the power to transport people to another place entirely. Whether you prefer handmade pasta, pizza, tiramisu, or cannoli, Italian dishes have become staples of comfort food throughout the country. What makes Italian food so special is that it brings people together. Over the years, immigrant families have blended traditional recipes with local ingredients, keeping traditions alive while also having the freedom to add a twist to Italian classics.
Whether you're looking for old-school Italian dishes most people haven't heard of or a unique Italian dish you need to try before you die, the restaurants on this list offer it all. When selecting the best Italian restaurants in each state, we considered numerous factors, including prestigious awards and recognition from the likes of Gambero Rosso, the Michelin Guide, and the James Beard Foundation, as well as reviews from local publications. Learn more information about our methodology at the end of the article. For now, here are the best Italian restaurants in every U.S. state.
Alabama: Bottega
Located in Birmingham, Bottega has been recognized for its outstanding hospitality by the James Beard Foundation, and its chef, Frank Stitt, received the Best Chef: Southeast award back in 2001. On the menu, you'll find dishes that blend flavors of the South with those of the Italian countryside, resulting in dishes such as capellini, braised beef cheek ravioli, duck breast with sweet potato gratin, and more, as well as an impressive wine menu.
(205) 939-1000
2240 Highland Ave, Birmingham, AL 35205
Alaska: Sorrento's
Sorrento's in Anchorage has been family-owned and operated since the 1970s. It's gone on to win silver for Best Pasta at the Best of Alaska Anchorage Daily News Awards, thanks to a menu featuring traditional pasta dishes such as lasagna, fettuccine Alfredo, and ravioli alla Napoletana. Its menu also features chicken, calzones, steaks, and pizza. Unsurprisingly, customers claim that it's a must-visit.
(907) 278-3439
610 E Fireweed Ln, Anchorage, AK 99503
Arizona: Dahl & Di Luca Ristorante Italiano
If you are looking for the best Italian restaurant in Sedona, Dahl & Di Luca Ristorante has you covered. This restaurant was recognized by Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards in 2024 and has received the Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator for 18 years in a row. Unsurprisingly, you're going to find an array of fine Italian dishes, with pasta being a standout. Customers highly recommend the lasagna and veal in particular.
(928) 282-5219
2321 AZ-89A, Sedona, AZ 86336
Arkansas: Ermilio's Italian Home Cooking
Located in Eureka Springs is Ermilio's, an award-winning Italian restaurant. It won the Arkansas Times' Readers' Choice Awards for Best Italian Around Arkansas in 2025, with a Yelp reviewer going so far as to call it "one of the best overall dining experiences in town." At this restaurant, you can find just about anything, including stuffed mushrooms, lasagna (on Saturdays only), Tuscan chicken pasta, homemade meatballs, Italian sausages, traditional Italian desserts, and much more.
(479) 253-8806
26 White St, Eureka Springs, AR 72632
California: Bestia
Bestia is a highly acclaimed traditional Italian restaurant. It's family-owned and has been featured in both the Michelin Guide and the 50 Best Discovery. Here, you can find the best Italian pasta, pizza, meat, and desserts, but the real star of the show in our eyes is the antipasti menu, featuring options such as roasted bone marrow, spicy prawns, housemade buttermilk ricotta, and marinated olives.
(213) 514-5724
2121 E 7th Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90021
Colorado: Frasca Food and Wine
You'll be hard-pressed to find better Italian food in Colorado than at Frasca Food and Wine. This traditional Italian restaurant has received a Michelin Star and won the James Beard Award for Outstanding Restaurant. The menu is somewhat limited, but packed with high-quality dishes, including the likes of risotto di marinara, scallops, and wagyu beef, accompanied by traditional desserts and a selection of wines and cocktails.
(303) 442-6966
1738 Pearl St, Boulder, CO 80302
Connecticut: Strega Restaurant
Located in New Haven, Strega was recognized as one of the best Italian restaurants in the world by Italian foodie authority Gambero Rosso and won Best New Italian in the Yankee Food Awards. Here, you can experience a variety of pasta dishes, appetizers such as salami, carpaccio, and octopus, as well as traditional desserts. If you can't decide what to order, opt for the chef tasting menu.
(475) 300-2924
1006 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 06510
Delaware: Bardea Food & Drink
Bardea is a highly regarded Italian restaurant in Downtown Wilmington. Its accolades include a nomination for Best Chef at the James Beard Awards for executive chef Antimo DiMeo, who specializes in infusing Italian cuisine with modern flavors. Here, you can find reinterpretations of classic Italian dishes, including duck ravioli, scallop and shrimp spaghetti, and margherita pizza with spicy honey, as well as an award-winning wine list.
(302) 426-2069
620 N Market St, Wilmington, DE 19801
Florida: Il Forno Italian Restaurant Southside
Il Forno is an Italian restaurant located in Lakeland that previously won the award for Best Italian Food at The Ledger's Community Choice Awards and has generated a community of frequent guests. The menu features a wide selection of appetizers and subs, as well as calzones and pizzas, such as Sicilian pizza and the Il Forno Supreme. These come highly recommended by customers, as does the antipasto trio (bruschetta, caprese, and Italian rolled meats).
(863) 607 6030
3615 Florida Ave S, Lakeland, FL 33803
Georgia: Gianni & Mac's Ristorante
Gianni & Mac's Ristorante in Marietta offers a unique blend of Italian and American cuisine on a single menu. Receiving multiple mentions in local publications, it was even named the Best Italian Restaurant of 2025 by Click360. If you visit, be sure to try the charcuterie bar, Italian-style pizzas, or one of the standout pasta dishes, such as black diamond bolognese, taglierini norcina, or ravioli all'aragosta.
(770) 746-3144
85 Church St, Marietta, GA 30060
Hawaii: Arancino di Mare
If you're in Hawaii and looking for the best Italian restaurant, you'll find it in Arancino. Open since 2004 with a handful of locations across Hawaii and Japan, this establishment has been voted Best Italian Restaurant at the Honolulu Magazine Hale 'Aina Awards for nine years in a row. You'll find an elevated version of classic Italian dishes, including carpaccio, spaghetti, and pizza. Customers specifically recommend the scallop carpaccio, made with Hokkaido scallop sashimi.
Multiple locations
Idaho: Ti Amo Italian Ristorante
Located in Boise, Ti Amo is the perfect place to try authentic Italian food. The restaurant was nominated for Best Italian Restaurant by the Best of Boise Awards, and its previous location in Laguna Beach was frequented by presidents and musicians alike. Try dishes such as calamari, homemade lasagna, and tri-color tortellini, followed by desserts like tiramisu and cannoli topped with candied pistachios.
(208) 343-4177
3139 S Bown Way, Boise, ID 83706
Illinois: Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio
Monteverde has been featured in the Michelin Guide and on the 50 Best Discovery, and for good reason. Located in Chicago, its chef, Sarah Grueneberg, won a James Beard Award in 2017 and today oversees dishes based on Italian family tradition and influenced by other global cuisines. This menu features wok-fried arrabbiata, cacio whey pepe, and milk-braised rabbit pappardelle.
(312) 888-3041
1020 W Madison St, Chicago, IL 60607
Indiana: Salvatori's
Salvatori's is a great choice for those seeking a top-notch Italian restaurant, with multiple locations in and around Fort Wayne. Open since 2006, this traditional, family-owned eatery has been named the Best Lunch by the Fort Wayne Newspapers Readers' Choice Awards. Here, you'll find salads, a variety of pastas, sandwiches, and more. Basilicata and the Italian beef sandwich are two of the most popular dishes.
Multiple locations
Iowa: Lincoln Winebar
Located in Mount Vernon, Lincoln Winebar has served delicious Italian cuisine since 2012. It was featured in The New York Times as well as on a list of the 50 best pizzerias worldwide. Naturally, you'll want to try the Neapolitan-style pizzas — including the seasonally rotating pies – but be sure to leave space for the tiramisu, made with locally roasted coffee.
(319) 895-9463
125 1st St W, Mt Vernon, IA 52314
Kansas: Renaissance Cafe
Renaissance Cafe is the go-to spot in Kansas for the best authentic Italian food. Located in a former school building, this restaurant is considered a local gem by its customers. Here, you will enjoy a variety of dishes, including steaks, fish, soups, various antipasti, and pasta, the star of the menu. Be sure to try the puttanesca burrata, penne alla vodka, and pasta florentine.
(785) 667-5535
210 N Center Ave, Assaria, KS 67416
Kentucky: Volare Italian Ristorante
In Louisville, you can find Volare. This authentic Italian restaurant is widely considered the best in the state by customers, as well as by the Leo Choice Awards, and local magazines. Open since 2004, Volare offers a select wine menu, as well as classics like linguine, tagliolini, pappardelle, risotto, and more. Customers recommend the saltimbocca with veal and the traditional desserts.
(502) 894-4446
2300 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206
Louisiana: Domenica
Domenica in New Orleans has been named one of the best restaurants in the city, with an Experts' Choice Award from Tripexpert. Designed to keep the traditions of Italian recipes alive with the use of local ingredients, its menu features house-cured salumi, various pizzas and pasta dishes — including squid ink tagliolini and cavatelli with slow-cooked rabbit – as well as authentic Italian desserts.
(504) 336-6541
123 Baronne St, New Orleans, LA 70112
Maine: Solo Italiano
Solo Italiano is a beloved Portland fixture. Its executive chef, Paolo Laboa, received two forks from Gambero Rosso out of a possible three. The menu includes dishes such as various salads, sage focaccia, a raw course featuring tuna tartare and scallops, and much more. If you're unsure what to order, regulars recommend the mandilli al vero pesto genovese and the gonfietti con prosciutto with burrata.
(207) 780 0227
100 Commercial St, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: Il Pizzico Ristorante
In Rockville, you can find Il Pizzico, an authentic Italian restaurant that serves a variety of dishes, including seafood, meat, and pasta. It is the only Italian restaurant in Maryland to receive one fork from Gambero Rosso, and when you visit, you'll soon find out why. Customers claim it's a must-visit, with the ravioli di funghi al pistacchio earning its fair share of fans.
(301) 309-0610
15209 Frederick Rd, Rockville, MD 20850
Massachusetts: Giulia
Giulia in Cambridge has been named Best Italian Restaurant by Boston Magazine and has been included in lists of the best restaurants by other prestigious publications. Here, you can find everything from burrata appetizers and chicken liver crostini to pappardelle with wild boar, tortelli with duck wing and prosciutto, and traditional desserts such as affogato, pistachio gelato, and more. Customers also recommend the in-house cocktails.
(617) 441-2800
1682 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02138
Michigan: SheWolf Pastificio & Bar
Located in Detroit, SheWolf Pastificio & Bar has received critical acclaim in the Detroit media, and has been nominated at the James Beard Awards. Loved by locals, you can find Wagyu carpaccio, cacio e pepe, duck ragu, truffled tagliatelle, and scallops, as well as a great selection of wine and desserts, including gelato, baba al rhum, and more.
(313) 315-3992
438 Selden St, Detroit, MI 48201
Minnesota: Bar La Grassa
If you're looking for the best Italian restaurant in Minnesota, head to Bar La Grassa in Minneapolis. This award-winning restaurant has received the James Beard Award for Best Chef and was named one of the best eateries in the region by local press. Choose from a variety of pasta, including red wine spaghetti, pappardelle with veal ragu, mushroom and taleggio agnolotti, risotto, and more.
(612) 333-3837
800 N Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Mississippi: Amerigo Italian Restaurant
Open since 1987, Amerigo serves the best Italian food in Mississippi: The restaurant has received many accolades, including Best Italian Food, Best Dessert, Best Appetizers, and more. Here, you can find a menu that changes seasonally, with dishes like stuffed shells, caramelized salmon, harvest salad, chicken caesar wraps, great tiramisu, and more. One customer stated on Instagram that the spiced butternut squash pasta is "beyond amazing."
(601) 647-2622
Multiple locations
Missouri: Anthonino's Taverna
Located in St. Louis, Anthonino's Taverna has won awards for its tasty toasted ravioli, which also featured in "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." It was also named one of the top 100 pizza places in the United States. In this family-owned restaurant, besides excellent pizza, you can also find pastas with seafood, meatballs, broccoli, beef, and salmon, as well as salads, calamari, soups, and more.
(314) 773-4455
2225 Macklind Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110
Montana: Lucca's
Lucca's is one of the best Italian restaurants you'll find in Helena. It has received a number of regional accolades over the years, including Best Italian Food in Montana, Most Famous Restaurant in Montana, and more. On the menu, you will find shrimp angel hair pasta, wild mushroom pappardelle, gnocchi with sausage and peppers, bruschetta, rosemary garlic chicken, and more. You can also indulge in a wide selection of wines.
(406) 457-8311
56 N Last Chance Gulch, Helena, MT 59601
Nebraska: Orsi's Italian Bakery & Pizzeria
A local staple for over 100 years, Orsi's Italian Bakery & Pizzeria has been praised by customers and media alike. Located in Omaha, this family-owned establishment offers authentic Italian food, including garlic bread, pizza specials with any toppings of your choosing. It also sells imported pasta such as capellini, asini de pepe, penne rigate, gemelli, and more.
(402) 345-3438
621 Pacific St, Omaha, NE 68108
Nevada: Ferraro's Ristorante
For the best Italian restaurant in Las Vegas, visit Ferraro's Ristorante. Open for over 40 years, this establishment received Three Forks and Three Bottles by Gambero Rosso, the OpenTable Diners' Choice Award, and the Best of the Best Award. At this local staple, you can find a tasting menu as well as a menu alla carta featuring spaghetti allo scoglio, gnocchi gorgonzola, risotto pomodoro, seafood, salads, tiramisu, gelato, cannoli, and incredible wine.
(702) 364-5300
4480 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169
New Hampshire: Ristorante Massimo
Open since 1994, Ristorante Massimo is an institution. Besides repeatedly being named Most Romantic Restaurant and receiving the Wine Spectator Award, it received a proclamation by the local mayor in honor of its 30th anniversary. On the menu, you can find a variety of fine-dining dishes such as arancini, tagliatelle carbonara, grilled veal ribeye, espresso-rubbed duck breast, and seafood.
(603) 436-4000
59 Penhallow St, Portsmouth, NH 03801
New Jersey: Chef Vola's
Chef Vola's in Atlantic City is considered the best Italian restaurant in New Jersey, which is an incredible feat considering the state is known for its Italian options. Open since 1921, it won "America's Classic" at the James Beard Awards and was nominated for Outstanding Service. You can try crab cakes, veal sausage, veal parmigiana, spinach Siciliana salad, ricotta cheese cakes, assorted gelatos, tiramisu, and more. The prosciutto-wrapped mozzarella appetizer comes recommended.
(609) 345-2022
111 S Albion Pl, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
New Mexico: M'tucci's
With multiple locations across New Mexico, M'tucci's was named Best Italian Restaurant by a local magazine and has received praise and awards from several publications. You'll see a number of authentic Italian dishes on the menu, including a charcuterie board, fried brie, Tuscan lemon chicken soup, salads, mussels and linguini, and pizzas. For dessert, expect Italian classics like tiramisu, Twinkie d'Italia, coffee-rich affogato, mocha cappuccino cake, and more.
Multiple locations
New York: Rezdôra
Rezdôra holds a Michelin star and has been featured on a list of the World's Best 50 Italian restaurants. At this unique establishment, you can find dishes such as ragu tagliolini, strozzapreti with shrimp, truffled capelletti with beef cheek, fried gnocchi, cacio e pepe salad, tiramisu, olive oil cake, gelato, and sorbetti. There aren't any Italian foods you should avoid ordering on this menu — only pure excellence.
(646) 692-9090
27 E 20th St, New York, NY 10003
North Carolina: Figulina
Located in Raleigh, Figulina is a James Beard Award nominee for Best New Restaurant and has been featured in several publications. Figulina serves a variety of delicious, authentic Italian food, including rigatoni with wine-braised eggplant, trout carpaccio, whipped ricotta, tajarin with shrimp, lamb tenderloin, tiramisu, lemon sponge cake, toasted almond ice cream, and more.
(919) 720-4100
317 S Harrington St, Raleigh, NC 27603
North Dakota: Spaghetti Western
Spaghetti Western is an Italian restaurant in Fargo that was named Best Italian Restaurant by Inforum and has received similar accolades from other publications. Try a variety of homemade pasta dishes, like gnocchi Neapolitan, salmon vodka sauce, and mushroom prosciutto pasta. You can also start with a delicious salmon tartare or a soup of the day.
(701) 532-4699
524 N Broadway Dr, Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: Forno Kitchen + Bar
In Columbus, you can find the award-winning Forno Kitchen + Bar. This establishment has received awards for Best Italian Food and has been featured in publications such as Forbes, OpenTable, and more. Enjoy several types of pizza with prosciutto, meat, chicken, and other toppings, as well as baked lobster rotini, warm ricotta, panna cotta, bourbon pecan pie, lemon bars, and more.
(614) 469-0053
721 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215
Oklahoma: Villa Ravenna Fine Dining
If you're looking for the best Italian restaurant in Oklahoma, head to Villa Ravenna Fine Dining. Customers rave about how delicious it is, and its award-winning tiramisu. Other dishes on the menu include grilled pear and gorgonzola, grilled sea scallops, vitello alla cacciatore, beef tenderloin, ravioli bolognese, linguine with clams, and much more.
(918) 270-2666
6526 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK 74145
Oregon: Nostrana
Open for more than 20 years, Nostrana in Portland serves some of the best Italian food in Oregon. With a female-led kitchen, it has been nominated several times by the James Beard Foundation for Best Chef. Treat yourself to fine-cuisine dishes such as roasted Idaho trout, burrata with anchovy-lemon vinaigrette, pizzas with hand-made mozzarella, spaghetti with shrimp, grilled beef tagliata, biscotti, pumpkin roulade, and more. Before you leave, sample the coffee and dessert-wine menus.
(503) 234-2427
1401 SE Morrison St #101, Portland, OR 97214
Pennsylvania: Vetri Cucina
Vetri Cucina in Philadelphia has been nominated several times by the James Beard Foundation, winning the Best Chef award, and has also been featured on the World's 50 Best list. Visit for the tasting menu and seasonal forchetta menu. No need to order off the Italian menu like a pro – your items are selected for you. Dishes include lobster, tagliolini with mushroom bolognese, smoked lamb neck with caviar, collard green cappelletti, molten pistachio cake, panettone, and more.
(215) 732-3478
1312 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Rhode Island: Al Forno Restaurant
Located in Providence, Al Forno is a James Beard Award-winning Italian restaurant, taking home the prize for Best Chef. You can order a variety of pizzas including margherita, mortadella, and pumpkin, as well as baked pasta with five cheeses, spaghetti with clams, chicken parm, and desserts like an apple crisp tart or chocolate bread pudding with house-made brioche.
(401) 273-9760
577 S Water St, Providence, RI 02903
South Carolina: Di Vino Rosso
Di Vino Rosso has been open for over 20 years. It was named the county's Best Italian Restaurant and has even been included in the Michelin Guide. In addition to its award-winning wine menu, you can try dishes like pappardelle alla bolognese, braised leg of lamb ragout, chicken parmesan, and more. Just because they don't serve chicken Parmigiana in Italy doesn't mean it's not a standout dish at Di Vino Rosso.
(803) 550-9699
807 Gervais St Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29201
South Dakota: R Wine Bar & Kitchen
R Wine Bar & Kitchen in Sioux Falls was named Best Italian Restaurant by OpenTable's Diners' Choice. Popular with diners, the appetizing menu includes mussels with Italian sausage and cream sauce, tenderloin meatballs, spicy rigatoni, pesto tortellini, Champagne chicken with Boursin mashed potatoes, gorgonzola steak, and more. The wine menu is also award-winning, getting the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence.
(605) 271-0814
322 E 8th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Tennessee: Yolan
Located inside the Joseph Nashville Hotel is Yolan, a fine-dining Italian restaurant. It's the only one in Nashville to receive the Forbes Travel Guide Star Award, and it's been recommended by several local and national publications. Enjoy focaccia with whipped ricotta, truffle gnocchi, triangoli with pumpkin and brown butter, roasted carrots, tiramisu, gelato, apple tart and more. You can also try any of the fine cocktails and wines.
(615) 231-0405
403 4th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201
Texas: Rosie Cannonball
Rosie Cannonball is the only Italian restaurant in Houston to have been featured in the Michelin Guide. On the menu, you will find focaccia with mortadella, marinated olives, New York strip Fiornetina, cacio e pepe pizza, spaghetti with calamari, lamb ragu, honey cake, mint gelato, and olive oil cake. You can also try authentic coffee, cocktails, and award-winning wine.
(832) 380-2471
1620 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006
Utah: Antica Sicilia
Antica Sicilia is an Italian restaurant located in Salt Lake City. It was awarded Best of State and Best of North America by Di Rona, and it has received reviews and mentions from several publications. You can order arancinette alla carne, octopus carpaccio, signature carbonara finished in an aged Parmigiano Reggiano wheel, tagliolini with mixed seafood, mushroom ravioli, and more.
(385) 202-7236
2020 E 3300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84109
Vermont: Trattoria Delia
If you're looking for good Italian food, Trattoria Delia in Burlington has you covered. This establishment has been recognized as the Best Italian Restaurant in Vermont by The Seven Days Awards, and it's also been featured in several local publications. The menu includes dishes that change seasonally, such as fried calamari, rigatoni with local mushrooms, bucatini with shrimp, pollo alla Milanese, thinly sliced grilled New York strip steak, and more.
(802) 864-5253
152 St Paul St, Burlington, VT 05401
Virginia: Roberto's Ristorante Italiano
If you're in Vienna, head to Roberto's Ristorante Italiano. Its chef is a James Beard Award winner, and Gambero Rosso named it as one of the Top Italian Restaurants. The seasonal menu might include salted cod, roasted butternut squash soup, risotto with crab, gnocchi with cheese and pancetta, roasted veal loin chop, tiramisu, gelato, frozen polenta almond cake, and more. You can also come on Wednesdays for lobster night.
(703) 223-5336
144 Church St NW, Vienna, VA 22180
Washington: Il Nido
Il Nido was nominated for the James Beard Award for Best New Restaurant and has received additional accolades from several publications. You can try authentic Italian dishes such as fazzoletto pasta, porcini sage salami, bone-in ribeye, and a variety of dessert options, including panna cotta, tiramisu, basil olive cake, gelato, and more. Customers highly recommend the restaurant, with one Google review calling it "a gem."
(206) 466-6265
2717 61st Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116
West Virginia: Muriale's Italian Kitchen
Open for over 50 years, Muriale's Italian Kitchen in Fairmont is a local staple and has won Best Italian Restaurant in the state 12 years in a row. Keeping the family tradition alive, the menu features items like eggplant parmesan, fried calamari, linguini with clam sauce, glazed salmon and even "taste of Italy" tasters offering lasagna, rigatoni, ravioli, and meatballs, and more. Want to eat spaghetti like an Italian? Head to Muriale's.
(304) 363-3190
1742 Fairmont Ave, Fairmont, WV 26554
Wisconsin: Ristorante Bartolotta dal 1993
Although the Bartolotta family owns several restaurants throughout the state, Bartolotta dal 1993 in Wauwatosa has been open for more than 30 years, and it's the only one in Wisconsin to have won the Marchio Ospitalita Italiana Certification of Excellence for two consecutive years. Indulge in pumpkin ravioli, pappardelle with duck ragu, torta di cioccolato, crema di limone, and more.
Multiple locations
Wyoming: Glorietta Trattoria
Glorietta Trattoria won Best Italian Restaurant in the Best of Jackson Hole awards. Even though it closes when it's not in season, it's worth the wait. On the menu, you'll find classic Caesar salad, cassarecci with kale pesto, tagliolini verde with truffle butter, grilled rabbit leg with polenta, olive oil panna cotta, and a selection of coffee and teas.
(307) 733-3888
242 N Glenwood St, Jackson, WY 83001
Methodology
You don't need to fly all the way to Italy to try excellent Italian food. To create the list of the best Italian restaurants in the U.S., we utilized community Reddit threads and local blogs, as well as reviews from Google, Yelp, and other review sites. Many of our selections have won awards from the James Beard Foundation, World's 50 Best, or Gambero Rosso. We placed special emphasis on locally owned restaurants that make menu items in-house. If you have a craving for some delicious pasta, pizza, or other Italian food, we hope these restaurants exceed your expectations.