The Best Way To Reheat Fries According To Five Guys
Among the many things drawing hungry diners into Five Guys are the substantial portions. This often results in leftovers, including of the chain's famous fries. However, as anyone who's ever tried knows, reheating them to the same hot crispiness as when they were fresh can be a challenge. Fortunately, Five Guys has your back, providing clear instruction on how fry lovers can reheat their leftovers for the best quality.
According to the company's FAQs, you should opt for the oven or air fryer instead of the microwave. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, then pop the fries in for 10 to 15 minutes until they've reach the desired level of warmth and crispiness. Although it may take longer, that extra time is valuable for those seeking the best results. The oven's drier heat helps prevent the sogginess that occurs when fries are nuked in the microwave.
Air fryers represent a compromise, with quicker cooking and quality results. Although Five Guys doesn't provide specific instructions for the newer tech, general practice suggests reducing oven cooking times by about 20% (cutting about 3 minutes) as well as dropping the temperature by 25 degrees to 325.
A dedication to french fry quality from start to finish
Those familiar with Five Guys shouldn't be surprised that the chain offers precise advice for how to make the most of its leftovers. The company proudly states that it has prepared fries the same way for four decades, aiming for what it describes as a "firm outside and a baked potato-like interior." This exacting method is also why the chain says it can't honor requests for "extra crispy" fries or any other modifications to the cooking process.
This dedication to quality is also present in the many other reasons why Five Guys fries taste so good. For example, the company differs from many other fast food chains by using refined peanut oil in its fryers, for both health reasons and to create the buttery texture and flavor the fries are known for. Because it's highly refined, this oil is even generally considered safe for many people with peanut allergies.
Fries are clearly at the top of our ranking of popular Five Guys menu items, but those who don't finish them in a single sitting shouldn't despair. Just remember this advice for the best straightforward reheating advice, and you'll never eat soggy Five Guys fries again!