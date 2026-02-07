The Best Way To Reheat Fries According To Five Guys

Among the many things drawing hungry diners into Five Guys are the substantial portions. This often results in leftovers, including of the chain's famous fries. However, as anyone who's ever tried knows, reheating them to the same hot crispiness as when they were fresh can be a challenge. Fortunately, Five Guys has your back, providing clear instruction on how fry lovers can reheat their leftovers for the best quality.

According to the company's FAQs, you should opt for the oven or air fryer instead of the microwave. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, then pop the fries in for 10 to 15 minutes until they've reach the desired level of warmth and crispiness. Although it may take longer, that extra time is valuable for those seeking the best results. The oven's drier heat helps prevent the sogginess that occurs when fries are nuked in the microwave.

Air fryers represent a compromise, with quicker cooking and quality results. Although Five Guys doesn't provide specific instructions for the newer tech, general practice suggests reducing oven cooking times by about 20% (cutting about 3 minutes) as well as dropping the temperature by 25 degrees to 325.