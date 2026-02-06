Chicago is one of America's great food cities. With deep immigrant roots, the Windy City is known for its renowned signature foods — the Chicago-style hot dog, deep-dish pizza (something Anthony Bourdain called an "abomination"), and Italian beef sandwiches. Another food darling is Chicago-style popcorn — a combination of cheddar cheese and caramel corn.

Together, the mix is a perfect blend of a salty and sweet snack, magnificently crunchy, and totally satisfying. Today, you can find caramel and cheese popcorn mixes produced by several brands throughout the country, but it was created in the Illinois metropolis. Garrett Popcorn started slinging the snack in Chicago in 1949, with its CaramelCrisp flavor being its first and signature style.

Cheddar cheese corn followed, and by the 1970s, it wasn't Garrett blending the two together — customers were mixing caramel and cheese corn themselves. The request became so popular that the company began selling bags of mixed caramel and cheese popcorn, otherwise known as "Chicago Mix," in 1977. The brand ultimately went global, with legions of fans everywhere. When we ranked popcorn tins, Garrett Popcorn came out at the very top.