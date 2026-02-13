Why This Knoxville Restaurant Deserved A Second Stop On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

Guy Fieri has visited thousands of restaurants on his beloved Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Some stand out better than others. (Check out our ranking of the best "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" episodes here!) Others are so good that Fieri has to go back a second time. One of these special spots is Pizza Palace, an Italian restaurant that has been operating in Knoxville, Tennessee, since 1961.

In a Food Network YouTube video featuring the top appetizers on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," Fieri visits Pizza Palace 15 years after the last time he went. His first trip to the classic drive-in really made an impression. The celebrity chef not only remembered visiting the restaurant in 2007, but also the interstate exit where it's located. Pizza Palace first appeared in Season 2, Episode 1 of the show. This time around, Fieri brought his friends and family to enjoy the joint's classic comfort foods, including pizza, pasta dishes, and appetizers.

As one of the best pizzerias on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," all Pizza Palace pies are created with handmade, hand-tossed dough. The first time Fieri and the "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dive's" crew stopped by, pizza and the hand-breaded onion rings were the main attractions. On this visit, Fieri also opted for some of Pizza Palace's other offerings. He sampled the ground steak dinner (served with both fries and onions rings), fried chicken, meat ravioli generously topped with shredded parmesan, and a loaded Greek salad. Fieri raved about all of it.