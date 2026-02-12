Forget Tomato Sauce — Try This Swap For A Richer, More Luxurious Pizza Night

Traditional pizza is nothing to complain about. In fact, it's a pretty faultless dish. Sure, bad pizza exists, but the concept of chewy crust, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese is culinary perfection for many. Still, you can't deny it's fun to mix it up. If not, pies would have never been topped with barbecue chicken, hot honey, or smoked salmon (like Wolfgang Puck's signature Spago pizza that was inspired by Joan Collins). This is precisely why the team here at Mashed whipped up an amazing roasted garlic white pizza sauce, not to compete with traditional tomato-based sauce, but to make your next pizza night a little more luxurious.

This isn't exactly what you'd use to make New York-style white pizza, which is built with a few different types of cheeses, but you could certainly put it on for a kick of garlic. This roasted garlic sauce starts by making a roux, a mixture of butter, flour, and milk that is cooked until thickened and smooth. It's then flavored with plenty of sweet roasted garlic, parmesan cheese, and herbs. The sauce is so tasty that you honestly don't need any toppings except for the sauce itself generously spread over a slightly charred crust. But where's the fun in that?