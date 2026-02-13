Why Honeycrisp Apples Don't Taste The Same Anymore

Honeycrisps are among the most popular apple varieties in the United States, and it's no surprise why. They're beloved for their bright sweet-and-sour flavor, juicy interior, and crisp texture. But lately, fans swear that they taste blander and look smaller than they previously did. It turns out these folks aren't imagining it: Honeycrisp apples weren't designed to be mass produced.

This variety was perfected by the University of Minnesota Horticultural Research Center after it was created in a breeding program in 1982. By 1988 it was patented, and by 1991 it was circulated to other growers. As it became more common, the apple had to adjust to New York and Washington climates, which proved to be a challenge. The apple's thin skin makes it more vulnerable to sunlight. It's also prone to bitter pit and soft scald, disorders that cause bruising and browning. Bitter pit is especially insidious, since it often isn't visible until the apple is already harvested.

Citing common opinions expressed by farmers, Growing Produce characterizes this apple variety as objectively a pain to produce but also a "necessary evil" due to its lucrative popularity. The trees need to be routinely pruned to grow well. That takes a lot of time and effort but doesn't guarantee profit because disease could strike anyway.