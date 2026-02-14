Member's Mark Coffee: Who Actually Makes Sam's Club Brew?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Private label brands from grocery stores often carry a reputation of being lower quality because they lack name recognition and typically cost less than national brands. But this isn't necessarily true. Take Sam's Club label, called Member's Mark. The grocer's brand offers a wide variety of coffee options, from flavored pods to Fair Trade Certified selections. While the company sources beans from several producers for Member's Mark, not all of them are confirmed, though some are well-known and highly regarded.

The source of the Member's Mark French Roast Whole Bean Coffee is clearly stated on its product page on the Sam's Club website; the beans are purchased from the Cooperative de los Andes, a farmer co-op in Colombia. Other Member's Mark coffees also use beans from the same cooperative. The Donut Shop Medium Roast Coffee Pods use Colombian beans from a farmer co-op called CoopeTarrazú. Not every Member's Mark coffee product carries Fair Trade Certification or lists its bean source.

So who handles the roasting of the raw, green coffee beans? When Sam's Club made the switch to offering Fair Trade Certified Coffee in 2007, it announced that it would be using Café Bom Dia in Brazil as its roasting partner. According to Foodie, the retailer may also work with Juan Valdez in Colombia and Club Coffee LP in Canada for roasting.