Coffee Prices Might Skyrocket In 2025. Here's Why

While commonly referred to as the most important meal of the day, breakfast may also become the most expensive. With egg prices steadily rising due to bird flu (a situation that led to criminals stealing 100,000 eggs from a truck in Pennsylvania), many Americans are concerned about retaining access to this essential breakfast food in light of shortages. Now, it seems that coffee prices are also expected to skyrocket over the course of 2025, thanks to a decrease in arabica bean crops as well as a drought affecting the yield of robusta beans from Vietnam.

Since the last financial quarter of 2024, which ended on December 31, the price of arabica coffee has seen an increase of 26%. Based on the unpredictability of coffee markets around the world, analysts expect that prices will continue to rise throughout 2025. In addition to the impact on consumers, some of whom may need to forgo their morning pick-me-up if coffee becomes exorbitantly expensive, businesses are also concerned about the effect high coffee prices will have.