The Crunchy Japanese Topping Your Fries Have Been Missing

While it's difficult to pinpoint exactly who invented french fries, millions are simply overjoyed that they exist. A welcome side dish, whether you're ordering fast food or dining in a high-end steakhouse, French fries are also a staple of the viral "girl dinner" (along with a salad, of course). It's not just the hot, crispy yet tender, salty nature of the fry that's appealing; it's also the long list of ways you can serve and season them. From classic ketchup to malt vinegar to Parmesan cheese and truffle oil, french fries might just be the world's perfect food. And because they're fun to play with, try giving your fries the Japanese treatment the next time you prepare them by seasoning them with furikake.

Furikake is a Japanese dried seasoning made from dried protein (usually fish, but some use chicken, pork, egg, or beef), sesame seeds, seaweed flakes, sugar, and soy sauce. Interestingly, it was invented by a pharmacist to help people increase calcium intake. It's popularly used to season rice and garnish onigiri, but is also an excellent condiment for popcorn, scrambled eggs, avocado toast, ramen, vegetables, fish, and chicken. Furikake is an absolute explosion of umami flavor, with the slightest hint of sweetness from the sugar, all of which gives french fries an unexpected yet genius attitude. After trying it, you'll wonder why you hadn't thought of the pairing sooner.