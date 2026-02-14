America's Oldest Family-Owned Mexican Restaurant Continues To Thrive
Most of us have a favorite Mexican restaurant, whether it's one of the best Mexican eateries in the U.S. or simply a local joint that slings cheap eats. Out of all of the options across the country, there's only one establishment that can say it's the oldest family-owned Mexican restaurant in the states. However, that's exactly El Charro Cafe's claim to fame, and its rich history sets it apart from other Mexican spots.
Arizona's El Charro Cafe has been around since 1922, when a woman named Monica Flin — also known as Tia Monica — opened the first location in Tucson. Today, Flin's great-grandniece, Chef Carlotta Flores, owns and operates the restaurant along with four other locations in the Tucson, Arizona area. Despite its current popularity, it had humble beginnings. Tia Monica was known to run to the local grocer to procure ingredients when guests would arrive — and use the dinner bill to go back and pay for the groceries afterwards. After moving locations multiple times, El Charro landed at the old family home on North Court Avenue, which is where the original location still operates today.
More of El Charro Cafe's accolades and what you can order at the historic Mexican restaurant
Being the oldest Mexican restaurant in the U.S. continuously run the same family isn't El Charro Cafe's only claim to fame, however. Have you ever heard of chimichangas? Well, Monica Flin is rumored to have accidentally created the Mexican-American staple. The restaurant was also featured in Gourmet Magazine in 2008 as "One of America's 21 Most Influential Restaurants," per Tuscan Foodie. Since then, it's also been featured by other outlets and shows, including Bon Appetit, "The Today Show," and on Food Network. Then there's the fact that the address where the original restaurant is located is on the National Registrar of Historic Places. You can even order its tamales and other dishes on Goldbelly if you don't live near Tucson.
When it comes to what you can eat at El Charro Cafe, most of the menu is what you might expect from a Mexican restaurant, but there are some unique dishes. Start the meal with appetizers like tableside guacamole, shrimp ceviche, bacon wrapped shrimp, or queso dip that you can add chorizo or chipotle shrimp to. The mains that stand out to us include its Quesabirria Enchiladas that are loaded with birria and comes with consommé, the Chimichurri Shrimp Tamale, and its Green Chili Beef Chimichangas with shredded brisket. Of course, there are also tacos, margaritas, and a slew of other choices if you end up at the country's oldest family-owned Mexican restaurant.