America's Oldest Family-Owned Mexican Restaurant Continues To Thrive

Being the oldest Mexican restaurant in the U.S. continuously run the same family isn't El Charro Cafe's only claim to fame, however. Have you ever heard of chimichangas? Well, Monica Flin is rumored to have accidentally created the Mexican-American staple. The restaurant was also featured in Gourmet Magazine in 2008 as "One of America's 21 Most Influential Restaurants," per Tuscan Foodie. Since then, it's also been featured by other outlets and shows, including Bon Appetit, "The Today Show," and on Food Network. Then there's the fact that the address where the original restaurant is located is on the National Registrar of Historic Places. You can even order its tamales and other dishes on Goldbelly if you don't live near Tucson.

When it comes to what you can eat at El Charro Cafe, most of the menu is what you might expect from a Mexican restaurant, but there are some unique dishes. Start the meal with appetizers like tableside guacamole, shrimp ceviche, bacon wrapped shrimp, or queso dip that you can add chorizo or chipotle shrimp to. The mains that stand out to us include its Quesabirria Enchiladas that are loaded with birria and comes with consommé, the Chimichurri Shrimp Tamale, and its Green Chili Beef Chimichangas with shredded brisket. Of course, there are also tacos, margaritas, and a slew of other choices if you end up at the country's oldest family-owned Mexican restaurant.