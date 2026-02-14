This Upscale Restaurant Abraham Lincoln Loved To Dine At Is Still Open Today

There aren't many American restaurants that have withstood things like major wars, pandemics, natural disasters, and financial collapses, and are perhaps even less that have seen their share of historical faces and names. But one of them is Delmonico's, a lower Manhattan-based restaurant that's been serving diners for almost 190 years. When he was in New York City, President Lincoln even frequented the upscale eatery where he'd meet with associates like Navy Secretary General John A. Dix and abolitionist Henry Ward Beecher.

During a visit to Delmonico's in the midst of the Civil War, the President told one of the Delmonico brothers, "In Washington, where I live, there are many mansions, but no cooks like yours," via International Wine & Food Society. Joanne O'Connor, a former employee of Delmonico's and expert on the company's history, told the New York Post, "Potatoes [au] gratin was Abraham Lincoln's favorite dish." She also shared that the restaurant honored him during his funeral procession after his assassination in 1865.

Technically, Delmonico's opened in 1827, making it closer to 200 years old, but it was initially a bakery. By 1837, the business had regrouped as a sit-down restaurant. While it was originally located downtown, Delmonico's moved a few times, to 14th and then 44th Streets. It was the 14th Street location that Lincoln dined at. Eventually, the restaurant made its home at 56 Beaver Street, right in the Financial District, where it sits today.

Over the last two centuries, the likes of Charles Dickens, Marilyn Monroe (she also loved Gino's, a forgotten New York Italian restaurant), Mark Twain, royalty, presidents, and countless Wall Street titans have all passed through its storied doors, but it remains open to anyone who wants an excellent (if not a tad expensive) meal.