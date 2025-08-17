The Forgotten NYC Italian Restaurant Marilyn Monroe Once Loved

A favorite of the Hollywood icon, Marilyn Monroe, Gino of Capri once sat at 780 Lexington Avenue in New York. With its bright red, zebra-emblazoned wallpaper, white tablecloths, and authentic Italian dishes, Gino's, as it was affectionately known, closed on May 29, 2010. Yet, when the blonde bombshell resided in New York in the 1950s, she could be seen dining at Gino's, either alone or with her second husband, baseball great Joe DiMaggio. Monroe was a diehard Gino's fan and would later take her third husband, playwright Arthur Miller, to the same spot.

The Italian restaurant took its name from founder Gino A. Circiello. Though Gino's was sold to employees Michael Miele, Sal Doria, and Mario Laviano in 1980, things remained largely unchanged from when Monroe frequented it. Zagat surveys from the early 2000s claimed that the restaurant was stuck in the 1940s, and that the menu remained unaltered for decades. The "Seven Year Itch" star wasn't the only fan of Gino's. It was also one of the Italian restaurants crooner Frank Sinatra would visit, along with Tony Bennett and Ed Sullivan. Sinatra was a close friend of Monroe's, and he may have introduced her to Gino's during one of her many visits to New York. Though we don't know what specific dishes she enjoyed, we can surmise based on Monroe's favorite foods that she might have taken to the restaurant's famous spaghetti with red sauce or the veal piccata, as she was quite the carnivore.