This Childish Late-Night Snack Is Bruce Springsteen's Go-To
Bruce Springsteen, famously the voice of the blue-collar individual, has built a career on being the "regular guy." He's definitively a rock star, having first broken the Top 40 as a performer with his original song "Born to Run" in 1975, even though the only time Springsteen reached the pinnacle of the charts was with a number one hit cover of his song Blinded by the Light by British band Manfred Mann. But the Springsteen and E Street Band are fully part of the American ethos at this point.
Some rock stars can be prima donnas with ridiculous backstage riders, childish even, possibly only created to throw their weight around, which isn't to say that the Boss doesn't have his demands. He's requested massage therapists be on call for his shows, but that's pretty understandable for someone in their 70s, possibly quite practical rather than childish. Just like his favorite late-night snack: A peanut butter and jelly sandwich, which he revealed to Stephen Colbert.
On a recurring segment on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Colbert asks a number of rapid-fire questions to his guest. When Colbert asked Bruce Springsteen his favorite sandwich his said, "That's easy — 3 a.m., peanut butter and jelly, big glass of milk," as seen in this YouTube clip. "That's an American classic right there," Colbert responded. And it certainly is, but just like Springsteen's most talked-about (other) simple tour riders — a pre-show meal of chicken soup "with lots of broth" and two bags of Rold Gold pretzels with shrimp and homemade cocktail sauce for after the show — you could probably use some nuance in your peanut butter and jelly sando.
How to upgrade Bruce Springsteen's favorite late-night snack: the PB&J
Just like Bruce Springsteen, you may have some late-night cravings, and a peanut butter and jelly will hit the spot, but you can go beyond regular sliced bread with some secrets to making the perfect PB&J. First of all, you're going to want to think about texture, and a slight toasting of the bread may be in order. You can get a good white bread, like a milk bread, or something solid that can handle the moisture and hard pressure from the peanut butter knife at 3 a.m. If you're toasting, a slice from a sourdough loaf will hold up well, help warm the PB for some extra cozy and creamy texture, while adding a slight punch of tart flavor.
And if we're already on the subject of toasted bread, why not take it to the next level with a PB&J and cheese? Giving your peanut butter and jelly sandwich the grilled cheese treatment can add another element of flavor. Okay, so a little bit of melted cheese with peanut butter and fruit preserves may sound strange, but it fits perfectly with the flavor profiles: Salty, nutty, and sweet. You just have to pan-fry it to get the cheese nice and melty with the other ingredients. Choose a cheese that will melt relatively easily, without needing to cook for too long. A shredded cheddar is a great salty example, but something super soft, like a brie or camembert, will melt quickly in the pan, so a 3 a.m. snack doesn't keep you awake all the way until it's time to get up and go to work.