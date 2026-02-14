This Childish Late-Night Snack Is Bruce Springsteen's Go-To

Bruce Springsteen, famously the voice of the blue-collar individual, has built a career on being the "regular guy." He's definitively a rock star, having first broken the Top 40 as a performer with his original song "Born to Run" in 1975, even though the only time Springsteen reached the pinnacle of the charts was with a number one hit cover of his song Blinded by the Light by British band Manfred Mann. But the Springsteen and E Street Band are fully part of the American ethos at this point.

Some rock stars can be prima donnas with ridiculous backstage riders, childish even, possibly only created to throw their weight around, which isn't to say that the Boss doesn't have his demands. He's requested massage therapists be on call for his shows, but that's pretty understandable for someone in their 70s, possibly quite practical rather than childish. Just like his favorite late-night snack: A peanut butter and jelly sandwich, which he revealed to Stephen Colbert.

On a recurring segment on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Colbert asks a number of rapid-fire questions to his guest. When Colbert asked Bruce Springsteen his favorite sandwich his said, "That's easy — 3 a.m., peanut butter and jelly, big glass of milk," as seen in this YouTube clip. "That's an American classic right there," Colbert responded. And it certainly is, but just like Springsteen's most talked-about (other) simple tour riders — a pre-show meal of chicken soup "with lots of broth" and two bags of Rold Gold pretzels with shrimp and homemade cocktail sauce for after the show — you could probably use some nuance in your peanut butter and jelly sando.