The Vintage Meat Gen Z Has Probably Never Seen On Dinner Tables

The set of people known as Gen Z have an impressively vast taste in food. All at once, the group generally celebrates global cuisine, vegetarianism and veganism, and will try whatever looks awesome on social media. As diverse as their palates may be, there are some things you probably won't see on the young adults' dinner tables, like rabbit, which actually used to be a popular and widely used protein in America.

Certain European countries like Spain, Italy, and the Czech Republic still highly utilize the light meat, which is said to taste like white meat chicken with, perhaps, a touch of gaminess. Rabbit is a highly sustainable and simple meat source to raise; they are quiet animals, lean and high in protein, they reproduce and grow rapidly, and are much cheaper to raise than larger animals like cattle. In fact, their sustainability is exactly why you should be eating rabbit. Despite this, you'd be hard-pressed to find the meat in conventional supermarkets because there just isn't a strong demand for it in modern society. This probably has a lot to do with the fact that bunnies are ridiculously cute and fluffy, and their association with endearing things like Easter, Peter Rabbit, stuffed animals, Bugs Bunny, and having them as beloved pets. Rabbit was available at Whole Foods for a time, but low sales (not to mention pushback from animal activists) weren't enough to sustain it.

So, although America's Gen Z may have fairly adventurous palates, they may not be ready to dip their collective toes into rabbit stew any time soon, or at least until the concept goes viral. Yet, many people say that history eventually repeats itself, and having rabbit on the table was completely normal once upon a time.