How Often Should You Be Re-Seasoning Your Cast Iron?
Many home cooks and chefs alike tout the benefits of cooking with cast iron. The cookware is durable and versatile, able to withstand high heat and create the perfect sear. It's also relatively easy to maintain, if you follow a few tips such as re-seasoning it every so often. When you notice dull spots and rust, or your food starts sticking to the pan, it's time to re-season your cast iron cookware.
Exactly how often you should re-season a cast iron skillet or pot depends on how often it is used. If used every day, it's best to re-season about once per month. If used rarely, re-seasoning just a couple of times per year should suffice. Either way, it's crucial to re-season you cast iron pans in order to maintain its effective cooking surface and help it last for years to come.
After properly seasoning your cast iron skillet initially, the protective, oily coating slowly wears away with each use. Taking time to re-season it by re-oiling and baking it will produce noticeable results, creating a non-stick surface that makes a world of difference in cooking and baking.
How to re-season cast iron
When you first buy cast iron cookware, instructions advise you to season it before use. This essential process means baking oil or fat into the cooking surface to create a non-stick layer. This step prevents rust by acting as a waterproof barrier, creates a slick surface for cooking, and facilitates cleaning. Well-seasoned cast iron also improves the flavor of food by preventing metallic tastes, creating a better sear, and allowing flavors from cooking to absorb better into the pan over time.
Since that protective layer won't last forever, you must re-season it when it starts to wear. Start by cleaning the cast iron with hot, soapy water. While some people prefer not to clean cast iron with soap after regular use, it's best to use soap before re-seasoning it. Use steel wool or a scouring pad to remove any rust spots. You can even use potatoes to clean a rusty cast iron skillet.
After it is thoroughly rinsed and dried, rub the entire pan (handle and all) with a thin coat of cooking oil that has a high smoke point, such as, canola oil, grapeseed oil, or avocado oil. There are other fat products you can season your cast iron with if you'd rather not use oil. Next, bake the pan upside down in the oven at around 450 degrees Fahrenheit for one hour. Allow it to cool after turning off the oven before attempting to remove it.