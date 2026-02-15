How Often Should You Be Re-Seasoning Your Cast Iron?

Many home cooks and chefs alike tout the benefits of cooking with cast iron. The cookware is durable and versatile, able to withstand high heat and create the perfect sear. It's also relatively easy to maintain, if you follow a few tips such as re-seasoning it every so often. When you notice dull spots and rust, or your food starts sticking to the pan, it's time to re-season your cast iron cookware.

Exactly how often you should re-season a cast iron skillet or pot depends on how often it is used. If used every day, it's best to re-season about once per month. If used rarely, re-seasoning just a couple of times per year should suffice. Either way, it's crucial to re-season you cast iron pans in order to maintain its effective cooking surface and help it last for years to come.

After properly seasoning your cast iron skillet initially, the protective, oily coating slowly wears away with each use. Taking time to re-season it by re-oiling and baking it will produce noticeable results, creating a non-stick surface that makes a world of difference in cooking and baking.