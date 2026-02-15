Why Choosing Wine Before Your Meal Can Backfire

For many people, it's natural when sitting down at a nice restaurant to order a drink first, commonly a glass of wine. However, you may want to think twice before ordering wine ahead of your dinner. The reason is simple: it's best to choose your food first to avoid a mismatched meal and wine pairing that could ruin your experience.

Pairing wine with food isn't just for vino enthusiasts (although it is arguably one of the phases of becoming a true wine snob). Incompatible wine and food can result in an unpleasant aftertaste that could make both your expensive dinner and glass of wine taste off. Thus, to avoid one of several mistakes everyone makes when dining out, decide on your meal first, then choose a wine that will balance or match the flavors of that dish. If you're a new wine drinker or lack confidence in choosing wine, follow these simple tips for how to order wine at a restaurant.

There are two main methods for pairing wine with food: complementary pairings and congruent pairings. Congruent pairings match identical key flavors found in the wine and food — for instance, pairing sweet wines with desserts. Meanwhile, complementary pairings are about balancing contrasting flavors of food and wine, such as pairing sweet wines with spicy foods, and acidic or dry wines with rich, fatty dishes. Specific examples of popular complementary pairings include fried chicken and champagne, spicy foods and a sweet riesling, and steak and cabernet sauvignon.