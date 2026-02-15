What Is The 5-4-3-2-1 Shopping Method?

Grocery shopping for your household may be a chore that you do not look forward to. After all, there is so much to consider in addition to "how many mouths need to be fed." You need to think about individual dietary requirements, appetite preferences, and how to save money at the grocery store, among other things. To help simplify the decision-making needed for this necessary household task, various methods have been suggested on social media. One of the more recent tips that has gone viral is the 5-4-3-2-1 shopping method. What is it?

Essentially, you will assign a number to a category of food, which represents its quantity. This is assuming that your pantry already has the basics stocked, like cooking fat, salt, sugar, etc. Then, when you are shopping, you will only purchase the number of items in the category assigned to it. An example: five vegetables and fruits; four protein sources; three carbohydrate sources; two sauces, spreads, or condiments; and one sweet treat. This method appears to exclude items such as frozen and prepackaged meals, or items that may overlap into two categories.

How does this translate when shopping? You will only buy five types of vegetables and fruits (e.g., spinach, broccoli, squash, leeks, tomatoes), only four protein sources (e.g., eggs, minced beef, firm tofu, chicken thighs), and so on. Whether you write up a shopping list before heading out the door or buy on the fly based on what looks good in the store, this helps limit the number of items you get while keeping it balanced for meals.