Martha Stewart Keeps Cabinets Tidy By Storing Baking Sheets This Way

You can't add well-structured cabinets to the list of facts you never knew about Martha Stewart, as it's not surprising that she keeps her cabinets clean and organized. Yet, in suggesting the optimal dividers for baking trays, Stewart pinpoints two distinct options for improving storage. "One is a tray divider in your cabinet, and the other is a tray divider that pulls out for easier access," she says in her kitchen organization tutorial.

A basic tray divider, like this baking sheet organizer rack, lives within your cabinet, whether you install it or simply wedge it inside. Alternatively, for smooth access, you can opt for a more nuanced, mobile option, like this pull-out organizer. In either case, Stewart demonstrates storing trays in an upright manner, so nothing in the cabinet appears cluttered. Per her video, the trays all seem to rest securely within their individual slots, without anything holding them in place. Yet behind the scenes, these racks are doing the heavy lifting — or holding.

As for where to put both those new dividers and their trays? While baking sheets range in size, you'll generally want a cabinet that's either tall or deep enough to fit them. The location of said cabinets will vary from kitchen to kitchen, though base cabinets — as opposed to wall ones — are a safe bet, as they're usually among the most spacious. With Stewart-approved dividers, gone are the days of rifling through stacks of trays just to make a sheet of cookies.