Why Buying Whole Meat At The Deli Is A Mistake

Whether you're planning a large dinner party, feeding a group, or meal-prepping sandwiches, it may be tempting to order your desired form of deli meat exactly as it appears in the case. After all, when you need a sizeable hunk of turkey or chicken, why bother cutting it up when you can take it home in one, seamless piece? Well, there's actually one simple answer to that question — and it has less to do with the meat than with its cost.

Among the top 10 mistakes customers make when ordering at the deli counter, requesting your meat whole is a major no-go because that entire piece of ham, salami, or whatever your order may be will cost you more in the long run. Delis charge by weight, so you'll not only pay for your meat but also overpay for all the unappetizing bits that a deli associate would normally cut off. Yes, that means you're spending money on fat, bones, and anything else that adds heft to the scale.

So, just like how you may be overpaying for a deli's cheeses, take note of this conundrum to avoid splurging on your next pound of meat. The cost of deli meat has increased to record prices alongside rising grocery costs. In this environment, why waste money on the scraps of meat you won't eat? Not to mention, ordering your meat sliced has another benefit — and it's one your taste buds, not just your wallet, will appreciate.