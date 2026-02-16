Why Buying Whole Meat At The Deli Is A Mistake
Whether you're planning a large dinner party, feeding a group, or meal-prepping sandwiches, it may be tempting to order your desired form of deli meat exactly as it appears in the case. After all, when you need a sizeable hunk of turkey or chicken, why bother cutting it up when you can take it home in one, seamless piece? Well, there's actually one simple answer to that question — and it has less to do with the meat than with its cost.
Among the top 10 mistakes customers make when ordering at the deli counter, requesting your meat whole is a major no-go because that entire piece of ham, salami, or whatever your order may be will cost you more in the long run. Delis charge by weight, so you'll not only pay for your meat but also overpay for all the unappetizing bits that a deli associate would normally cut off. Yes, that means you're spending money on fat, bones, and anything else that adds heft to the scale.
So, just like how you may be overpaying for a deli's cheeses, take note of this conundrum to avoid splurging on your next pound of meat. The cost of deli meat has increased to record prices alongside rising grocery costs. In this environment, why waste money on the scraps of meat you won't eat? Not to mention, ordering your meat sliced has another benefit — and it's one your taste buds, not just your wallet, will appreciate.
Order budget-friendly, perfectly-thin slices of deli meat
Opting for slices of deli meat will save you money, time, effort — and taste. Not only is it unnecessarily expensive to pay for whole meat, but it's also much, much easier to enjoy the meat's texture. That's because delis have industrial meat slicers, so your grocery store's butcher can create the ideal consistency for your meat. Most households don't have these large-scale meat slicers — starting at around $4,000, they certainly don't come cheap — so home chefs typically resort to cutting deli meat with knives. Even if you utilize the most important kitchen knife skills, this hand-done slicing process not only proves more difficult but may also be less effective; you're more likely to have thicker slices of salami or turkey than a deli's thin results.
And, even if you happen to prefer your deli meat on the thicker side, it's unlikely that you'll cut every slice to a uniform width. This can lead to a dreaded, unbalanced meal that doesn't taste quite right. Purchasing your meat pre-sliced also invites more chances to mix and match meats, adding more layers to your next sandwich.