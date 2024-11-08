10 Mistakes You Make When Ordering At A Deli

Ordering a pack of meat from a deli can feel a bit intimidating. What is the correct way to ask for your desired amount of sliced turkey, ham, or bologna? Should it be done according to weight or by total number of slices? And will you be making a fool of yourself if you opt for one over the other? Rest assured, either weight or slice number can be used to specify your desired amount of deli meat, and no one behind the counter will mock you for the method with which you choose to communicate your order. However, deli workers across online threads insist that, if choosing between the two, asking for an overall slice total is superior for a number of reasons.

First, instructions for a specific number of slices are more straightforward for the deli clerks because they involve zero math, calculation, or weighing. Secondly, that eliminates the potential for misplaced or unrealistic expectations from the customer's standpoint. Workers admit that patrons do not always have an accurate understanding of how many slices make up a certain weight — leading to disappointment and even do-overs in some situations. To increase your chances of getting your needed amount of meat correct the first time (and to make things easier on the person behind the counter), consider cutting right to the chase and requesting the number of slices wanted during your next deli order.