As far as comfort food potato dishes go, mashed potatoes wear the crown. Butter and milk go a long way, but you can make the dish even better with vibrant, decadent crème fraîche. It's essentially soured heavy cream, thickened with live cultures. It's like a richer, punchier sour cream. Paired with starchy spuds, salted butter, and milk or cream, crème fraîche imparts bright tang to every bite and cuts through the richness of the other components. Sour cream or yogurt are solid substitutes, as they provide moisture, richness, and tang, but crème fraîche offers a more velvety texture with less acidity.

See, this potato hack goes deeper than flavor. Crème fraîche is pure heavy cream, resulting in a butterfat content of about 40%. This makes it incredibly stable against heat, meaning it can be stirred into fresh mashed potatoes and retain its silkiness, as the butterfat stays suspended rather than breaking. It's also a great topper for dishes like soup or chili, because it won't curdle when stirred.

Rule of thumb? Use whatever you have on hand to spruce up your mashed potatoes, but spring for crème fraîche for a flawless consistency that still delivers the brightness of its more sour, less stable alternatives. (Even Bobby Flay uses crème fraîche as his secret ingredient for mashed potatoes, so you know it's legit.)