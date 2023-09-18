22 Comfort Food Potato Dishes You Need To Make This Fall

The sudden change in weather from balmy nights to a chill in the air and the leaves on the trees turning brown often changes our appetites, too. For those who are happy to say goodbye to summer cookouts, fall is often their favorite season. Colder, crisp-weather days make you yearn for a layer of foodie warmth with some nourishing carb-fueled recipes. And what is mightier than the humble potato? It can be transformed into classic soups, bountiful breakfasts, and sumptuous dinner party sides, with comforting suppertime dishes aplenty.

From baking to broiling, boiling, and frying, here are some comfort food potato dishes you need to make this fall. So, grab some Yukon Golds, russets, and fingerlings, and transport yourself to the culinary world of potatoes for a while. Or at least until it's warm again.