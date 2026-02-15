The Cocktail JFK Celebrated With After Winning The Presidency
Learning about the presidential drinking habits can be a fascinating journey, especially since all the U.S. presidents had their favorite drinks. Daiquiri fans may delight in knowing that they share their libation of choice with President John F. Kennedy. The daiquiri is a long-standing rum classic enjoyed by not only JFK, but the likes of writers Ernest Hemingway and F. Scott Fitzgerald, as well as past and present celebrities. However, the way JFK took his daiquiri was unique enough that it was not only remembered within White House history, but it became commonplace on many bar menus.
When John F Kennedy won the presidency in 1960, he and then-First Lady Jackie Kennedy toasted his victory with daiquiris. While enjoying the drink during such an event is notable enough, JFK and his wife had such a love for the cocktail that its ingredients were known to be well-stocked for meetings and social hours in the White House. Daiquiris were also present during boat trips on Kennedy's presidential yacht, the Honey Fitz. It wasn't just rum, simple syrup, and lime juice that were kept on hand. What made Kennedy's version singular was the addition of falernum. Incorporating a few drops of the sweet, earthy liqueur was Jackie's personal touch. She pinned the recipe card on a White House kitchen wall and trained the staff to make it.
A brief history of the daiquiri and why falernum works in many cocktails
The daiquiri's origins can be traced back to the mid-1700s, when its earliest form was allegedly made with rum, water, and citrus juices by Admiral Edward "Old Grog" Vernon of the British Navy. Vernon conceptualized the mixture as an alternative to beer. While Vernon could be cited as the originator (as two-thirds of the ingredients for a classic daiquiri are present here), the credit actually goes to mining engineer Jennings Cox, who coined the name while on an expedition in Daiquiri, Cuba.
Turning our gaze to First Lady Jackie Kennedy's secret daiquiri ingredient of falernum, the Barbados-based rum cordial makes perfect sense as it's composed of similar ingredients. Along with lime juice and sugar, falernum typically contains ginger, cinnamon, cloves, and almond. This helps to complement and elevate the daiquiri's bold citrus notes with a warm, spicy brightness.
For those wanting to explore falernum through other avenues, it works well as a component in several beloved Tiki cocktails. Some variations of the classic Mai Tai swap out floral-forward orgeat syrup with falernum to bring in a rich nuttiness to the orange and lime's sweet tartness. Additionally, the deeply potent and wonderfully complex Zombie also contains falernum. Both are wonderful introductions to Tiki bar culture and speak to what falernum can bring to the table. If a simpler cocktail is desired, swap out the bourbon in a classic Old-Fashioned for rum and elevate it with a few drops of falernum. This spin on the classic cocktail also allows falernum to shine.