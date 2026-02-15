The Cocktail JFK Celebrated With After Winning The Presidency

Learning about the presidential drinking habits can be a fascinating journey, especially since all the U.S. presidents had their favorite drinks. Daiquiri fans may delight in knowing that they share their libation of choice with President John F. Kennedy. The daiquiri is a long-standing rum classic enjoyed by not only JFK, but the likes of writers Ernest Hemingway and F. Scott Fitzgerald, as well as past and present celebrities. However, the way JFK took his daiquiri was unique enough that it was not only remembered within White House history, but it became commonplace on many bar menus.

When John F Kennedy won the presidency in 1960, he and then-First Lady Jackie Kennedy toasted his victory with daiquiris. While enjoying the drink during such an event is notable enough, JFK and his wife had such a love for the cocktail that its ingredients were known to be well-stocked for meetings and social hours in the White House. Daiquiris were also present during boat trips on Kennedy's presidential yacht, the Honey Fitz. It wasn't just rum, simple syrup, and lime juice that were kept on hand. What made Kennedy's version singular was the addition of falernum. Incorporating a few drops of the sweet, earthy liqueur was Jackie's personal touch. She pinned the recipe card on a White House kitchen wall and trained the staff to make it.