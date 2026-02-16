The Only Chicago Deep Dish Pizza Anthony Bourdain (Grudgingly) Liked

Chicago is a food town. For outsiders, deep dish pizza comes to mind. Well, sorry, nobody who lives there really eats it. If you're going to Chicago as a meat lover, you should really be eating a Chicago-style Italian beef, or just "beef," as it's referred to in the Windy City. When it comes to deep dish pizza, I can attest as a former Chicagoan, locals don't really eat the stuff. It's for tourists. If you want a good pizza, get the square-cut, thin crust, tavern-style pizza with some good local sausage. Still, deep dish pizza is what the outside world knows Chicago for, and so, Anthony Bourdain had to dip into it in an episode of his show, "No Reservations."

While Bourdain had called deep dish pizza "an abomination," his friend, fellow cook, and TV colleague, Louisa Chu, brought him to a Chicago favorite that may have changed his mind. Burt's Place in Morton Grove, just on the edge of Chicago, is a local favorite known for its attention to detail. Although the legendary owner, Burt Katz, died in 2016, his legacy lives on. And it seems yo be a darned good quote-unquote pizza that even a dyed-in-the-wool New York-style fanatic like Anthony Bourdain could give his blessing to.