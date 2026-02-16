There's A Better, Cheaper Way To Build A McDonald's Big Mac, According To Its Ex Chef

Since the launch of the Mc Donald's Big Mac, in 1967, the iconic burger's composition — two all-beef patties cooked to perfection, a slathering of special sauce, with lettuce, cheese, pickles, and onions, all stacked between two sesame seed buns, with another in the middle — has been engrained in the American psyche, thanks in large part to an iconic jingle. But, it's gradually getting more and more expensive as the years roll by. Consider that, when the hefty handheld first hit the market, it only cost 45 cents.

The current price varies by location, but nowadays, a Big Mac typically costs anywhere between $4.67 and $7.06. The cost has therefore increased by a whopping 141.4% since 2020 alone. Luckily, there are a few clever hacks for getting your fast food fix for less, and the smartest is courtesy of a former McDonald's chef. "Don't order a Big Mac," Mike Haracz asserted in a viral TikTok video. "[Order] a McDouble like a Mac [instead]."

According to the ex-employee, with this smart substitute, you'll save about $2. You will sacrifice the middle bun, though, which makes for a meatier ratio, and you'll have to ask for lettuce and Big Mac Sauce in place of ketchup and mustard. At least both sandwiches have two beef patties and one slice of cheese, so that stays the same. If you always find yourself craving more dairy when you enjoy a Big Mac, use the Double Cheeseburger as the base instead of a McDouble, since it comes with two slices of cheese.