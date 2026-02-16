There's A Better, Cheaper Way To Build A McDonald's Big Mac, According To Its Ex Chef
Since the launch of the Mc Donald's Big Mac, in 1967, the iconic burger's composition — two all-beef patties cooked to perfection, a slathering of special sauce, with lettuce, cheese, pickles, and onions, all stacked between two sesame seed buns, with another in the middle — has been engrained in the American psyche, thanks in large part to an iconic jingle. But, it's gradually getting more and more expensive as the years roll by. Consider that, when the hefty handheld first hit the market, it only cost 45 cents.
The current price varies by location, but nowadays, a Big Mac typically costs anywhere between $4.67 and $7.06. The cost has therefore increased by a whopping 141.4% since 2020 alone. Luckily, there are a few clever hacks for getting your fast food fix for less, and the smartest is courtesy of a former McDonald's chef. "Don't order a Big Mac," Mike Haracz asserted in a viral TikTok video. "[Order] a McDouble like a Mac [instead]."
According to the ex-employee, with this smart substitute, you'll save about $2. You will sacrifice the middle bun, though, which makes for a meatier ratio, and you'll have to ask for lettuce and Big Mac Sauce in place of ketchup and mustard. At least both sandwiches have two beef patties and one slice of cheese, so that stays the same. If you always find yourself craving more dairy when you enjoy a Big Mac, use the Double Cheeseburger as the base instead of a McDouble, since it comes with two slices of cheese.
Why has the Big Mac gotten so expensive?
Inflation is a key reason for why the Big Mac has increased significantly in price in the decades since its introduction. For instance, the cost of beef went up 9.6% in 2022 alone, while the USDA anticipates beef prices to rise a further 9.4% in 2026. Frustrated customers across the country have taken notice too. "The lines are still crazy no matter how bad the prices, services, or food quality get," one Redditor decried. No wonder former chef Mike Haracz's tip blew up online. The outrage was so significant, with people claiming the cost of a Big Mac had risen by 100%, that Joe Erlinger, the president of McDonald's USA, wrote an open letter to reassure the public that they weren't being scammed. He cited inflation, the COVID-19 pandemic, increased wages, and supply chain issues for what Erlinger claimed was only a 21% rise in the average Big Mac cost over five years.
It's worth noting that rising prices didn't deter diners whatsoever. In fact, McDonald's is the most profitable restaurant chain in the world at the time of writing, with its brand value rising to a staggering $42.6 billion after years of steady incline post-COVID. "What McD's is up against is that I'll never see them as a premium meal. I'll buy if the price is right, but if they push too hard, I just go elsewhere," one Reddit user noted, offering some insight into why cost hasn't kept fans away. Haracz's clever trick is one way to make the price more reasonable, but the cheapest Big Mac is still one made at home. Our copycat Big Mac recipe is an uncanny substitute, down to the third bun nestled in the center.