What Actually Happens To Your Tips At Restaurants

Navigating tipping culture can be confusing. While many patrons might mean well and think they know where their tips are going, there are a few possible ways tips could be paid out and distributed among the restaurant's staff. Traditionally, tips are meant as a gesture directly from patron to server as motivation for prompt, excellent service. While this makes reasonable sense and may still exist, this isn't the case in many restaurants. There are a few major tipping systems at play now, namely tip pooling and tipping out.

Even the best servers can admit their jobs couldn't be done without their teammates, especially during busier times. In that spirit, establishments may pool tips to ensure everyone gets their fair share, regardless of having direct contact with the customer. Here, tips are collected and redistributed among the staff. There's a focus on the server, with a certain percentage divided among the rest of the eligible staff, such as runners and bartenders.

Unfortunately, this system can be problematic since employees who don't work as hard may receive an equal tip to those who contribute more. Further, there have been major lawsuits surrounding tip pool distributions. In 2012, Mario Batali was one of the celebrity chefs sued by their employees after he and his business partner skimmed off his staff's tip pools. In another instance, a Dallas steakhouse's owner pooled tips and unfairly paid a percentage to inelligible morning staff workers in 2022.