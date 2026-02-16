This Filipino Comfort Food Is A Bruno Mars Favorite

At the end of the day, even the biggest celebrities are just regular people, and everybody has their favorite comfort food. For most people, their comfort food centers around the dishes that they grew up with, and for pop icon Bruno Mars, it is the classic stew from the Philippines, chicken adobo. His mother, Bernadette Hernandez, was Filipino-born, and according to a past interview with JustJared, his favorite Filipino food is "chicken adobo of course." Adobo often features in "best of" and "most popular" lists of Filipino food on the internet, and is even name-checked by celebrities like Meghan Markle and Darren Criss, who is also of Filipino descent on his mother's side.

But what exactly is adobo? While adobo refers to different things in Mexican and the Caribbean cuisines, in the Philippines, it is essentially a stew. Filipino adobo is made with copious amounts of soy sauce and vinegar, flavored further with garlic, bay leaves, and whole black peppercorns. This results in a salty and tangy braise that is simmered together with a main protein, usually chicken, or often pork. This savory stew is then served with white rice (or garlic fried rice) to soak up all the precious braising liquid.