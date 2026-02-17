The Household Brand Behind Walmart's Great Value Bakery Products

More and more, it seems that consumers have a growing preference for store-brand grocery items over major labels. The way shoppers feel toward generic brands makes sense. These foods are often comparable to pricer versions sold by big-name manufacturers – especially given that many are made by them anyway. However, companies like Walmart tend to keep pretty quiet about the big names behind its Great Value products. This includes a variety of Walmart bakery items, such as pre-packaged Danishes and cinnamon rolls, which are made by the J.M. Smucker Company.

Walmart's bakery supplier was revealed in an unfortunate way: a recall. In 2024, Smucker's issued a voluntary Class II recall for cheese Danishes and cinnamon rolls sold under the Great Value banner due to the potential presence of plastic in over 40,000 products. While this identified Smucker's deeper ties to Walmart, the company is likely not alone. Stores tend to work with multiple sources to maintain consistently stocked shelves.

Recall aside, Smucker's collaboration with Walmart on the Great Value brand isn't a shock. The two have a history of connections. As part of 2024's Walmart Connect program to increase brand awareness, Smucker's openly partnered with the retailer to boost sales of Jif peanut butter. Further, Smucker's has had its footprint in Walmart's private-label business since at least 2015, and also works with grocery chains like Wawa and Safeway.