The Big Names Hiding Behind Walmart Great Value Products

What kind of grocery shopper are you? While some customers fill their carts with name brands like Nabisco and Yoplait, others swear their favorite store brand labels offer bread, meat, and ice cream that's just as tasty for a fraction of the price. That debate is alive and well at Walmart, where the Great Value brand has competed head-to-head with more expensive options since 1993.

Store brands in the U.S. sold $271 billion worth of goods in 2024, an all-time record. These private labels are often produced by the same companies that make national name brands. Large manufacturing companies partner with chains such as Walmart to produce their store-branded groceries by using excess factory capacities. Walmart can also use smaller manufacturers that focus on specific product types to make its foods at a lower cost.

Walmart has more than 30,000 private label products across 20 categories, including groceries, prepared foods, clothing, home products, and more. And while the retailer keeps most of its partnerships with larger brands hush-hush, there are ways to find out which companies are behind the likes of Great Value salsa, peanut butter, and milk. We're here to put the rumors to rest and find out which companies actually make these popular Great Value products.