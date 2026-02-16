Guy Fieri Said This Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives Burger Requires Adult Supervision

Guy Fieri likes his burgers. In the nearly 20 years he's been hosting the show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," he's tried some incredible burgers. The first season of "Triple D," as he affectionately refers to the show, even had an all-burger episode, despite the fact that Fieri doesn't eat off-camera what he eats on the show. But some burgers stand out, and a burger piled high with no fewer than three types of pork and two types of beef can only prompt one response: WTF?

That would be the WTF burger at Cochon Volant BBQ, a barbecue joint Fieri visited in season 29 of the show in an appropriately titled episode, "Meaty Mashup" (via YouTube). Freshly smoked barbecue meats fill the Cochon Volant BBQ menu, but the WTF burger stands out as an outrageous creation. It's an imposing stack of house-smoked brisket, brined pork shoulder, maple bacon, a fried chipotle pork cake, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, and three signature sauces piled atop a grilled burger patty.

Fieri has to stretch a bit before going for it — the massive sandwich barely fits in his hands. "That's a big burger, boss," he tells restaurant owner Rob Larman when he manages to take a bite. "Yeah, you have to have adult supervision to eat that."