Guy Fieri Said This Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives Burger Requires Adult Supervision
Guy Fieri likes his burgers. In the nearly 20 years he's been hosting the show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," he's tried some incredible burgers. The first season of "Triple D," as he affectionately refers to the show, even had an all-burger episode, despite the fact that Fieri doesn't eat off-camera what he eats on the show. But some burgers stand out, and a burger piled high with no fewer than three types of pork and two types of beef can only prompt one response: WTF?
That would be the WTF burger at Cochon Volant BBQ, a barbecue joint Fieri visited in season 29 of the show in an appropriately titled episode, "Meaty Mashup" (via YouTube). Freshly smoked barbecue meats fill the Cochon Volant BBQ menu, but the WTF burger stands out as an outrageous creation. It's an imposing stack of house-smoked brisket, brined pork shoulder, maple bacon, a fried chipotle pork cake, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, and three signature sauces piled atop a grilled burger patty.
Fieri has to stretch a bit before going for it — the massive sandwich barely fits in his hands. "That's a big burger, boss," he tells restaurant owner Rob Larman when he manages to take a bite. "Yeah, you have to have adult supervision to eat that."
Here's how Cochon Volant BBQ created the WTF burger
Larman, a former fine-dining chef, opened Cochon Volant BBQ because of his love for wood-smoked barbecue (he doesn't use gas ovens for his meats). It's only natural his signature burger would be piled high with those smoked meats. However, Larman says the inspiration for the burger actually came from Guy Fieri himself, who served a similar burger in an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." Larman says the name actually means What The Fieri.
Cochon Volant (which means "the flying pig") BBQ starts its WTF burger with prime brisket smoked with almond wood for 14 hours. Larman brines pork shoulder for three days, then smokes for nine hours. Those are joined by another house-cured meat, maple bacon, and a fried chipotle pork cake that resembles a small meatball. In other words, this one isn't for the vegetarians.
Sound delicious? There's bad news and good news. The bad news: Cochon Volant BBQ closed in 2021. But don't worry, the restaurant has been reborn as Il Fuoco, a wood-fired pizzeria still owned by Larman. Not only does Il Fuoco still offer the WTF burger, it's even added a new WTF pizza with the same bacon, brisket, and pork — this time on top of a sausage, tomato, and mozzarella pie. Larman also does barbecue pop-ups at various regional locations, as well as catering from the original Cochon Volant BBQ recipes, so he's still involved in the barbecue scene.