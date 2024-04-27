What Guy Fieri Really Eats In A Day

If you're familiar with Guy Fieri's Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," you could be forgiven for thinking that the chef's diet consists mainly of carb-heavy, ultra-caloric meals. After all, the show often features Fieri chowing down on some seriously unhealthy dishes. Some of the craziest foods Fieri has ever eaten on the show include a burger made entirely out of bacon, a pierogi-stuffed grilled cheese sandwich, and lobster poutine. While the chef may be genuine in his praise of how tasty the dishes are, that doesn't necessarily mean he indulges in those types of dishes off-camera.

You may be surprised to hear that many of Fieri's favorite foods are lighter than you may think and much more varied than the typical greasy, meat-centric diner fare. In an interview with Today, the chef said, "While I do love great barbecue and a good burger, even on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,' they don't represent the majority of things I try." From plant-based dishes to global cuisine, surprising seasonings, and easy-going snacks, these are some of the things Fieri really eats and drinks throughout a regular day.