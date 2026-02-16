The Popular Frozen Chicken Brands Behind Wawa's Menu Staples

Although many look at Wawa and see a fancy gas station or glorified convenience store, real fans know there's a lot more going on here. This includes the chain's popular and delicious custom-made sandwiches and hot food. One of Wawa's secrets is that its premade food often quietly leans on the quality of big-name brands. When it comes to chicken, Wawa relies on two industry stalwarts: Tyson and Perdue.

More specifically, the chain's breaded chicken strips are sourced from Perdue, while the crispy chicken patties come from rival Tyson. The latter are used in both regular and spicy varieties as Wawa's entrant into the fast-food chicken sandwich war, while the former are served on their own in multiples of three and five.

The reasons behind the sourcing are fairly obvious. By partnering with established brands, Wawa not only avoids the need to set up its own supply chain and production facilities, but also ensures customers get a consistent level of quality from a familiar product. Meanwhile, the brands themselves get a consistent, high-volume commercial customer to complement their sales to everyday grocery shoppers.