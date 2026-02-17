Why You Shouldn't Use Oils With Low Smoke Points For Stir-Frying
Stir-fries are a fry-tastic (sorry) way to use up any leftovers or veggies hanging around your fridge. The flexible dish is delicious pretty much no matter what you put in it, and it feels like the kind of thing that doesn't need a recipe (although we have a few good ones). Unfortunately, there's one mistake you're likely to make: using the wrong oil to get your stir-fry frying. Instead of focusing on something that will impart a certain flavor, double-check that you're grabbing an oil with a high smoke point.
A good, authentic stir-fry uses lots of heat and motion to brown everything evenly and get rid of moisture quickly. If you're using a wok, which is perfectly designed for stir-frying, you can reach temperatures beyond 750 degrees Fahrenheit. A smoke point is the temperature at which an oil breaks down and, well, begins to smoke. Broken down fats release free radicals and a chemical that makes food taste burnt and bitter. If you go way beyond the smoke point, you can reach the flash point, which means a risk of combustion. That means you should avoid oils with the lowest smoke points, since cooking stir-fry properly requires high temperatures.
Using the wrong oil can even be dangerous
So what exactly happens when you use the wrong oil for your stir-fry? Nothing good. First, the oil will start to burn if it's pushed beyond its smoke point, imparting a burnt flavor on your food. More worryingly, the oils can break down at a molecular level, which has the risk of creating dangerous carcinogens. Learning how to choose the right oil will not only make you a better chef, but it's also good for your health.
So which oils should you avoid and which should you use? Low smoke point oils to avoid for a stir-fry include sesame (toasted or otherwise), coming in at a smoke point of around 350 degrees F, or extra virgin olive oil at 375 degrees F. Avocado oil is a popular choice with a high smoke point at 520 degrees F, but there are some lesser-known oils with high smoke points that are guaranteed to cook your rice, meat, and veggies to their full potential. Peanut oil is another great choice, with its high smoke point of 450 degrees F and a pleasant, nutty flavor. Light olive oil (465 degrees F) is another good option, which we declared the MVP of frying oils. For those keeping an eye on their cholesterol, consider canola (around 450 degrees F smoke point) or grapeseed oil (485 degrees F smoke point). Whichever one you end up picking, as long as your oil isn't smoking, then people will go stir-crazy for your stir-fry (sorry again).