Why You Shouldn't Use Oils With Low Smoke Points For Stir-Frying

Stir-fries are a fry-tastic (sorry) way to use up any leftovers or veggies hanging around your fridge. The flexible dish is delicious pretty much no matter what you put in it, and it feels like the kind of thing that doesn't need a recipe (although we have a few good ones). Unfortunately, there's one mistake you're likely to make: using the wrong oil to get your stir-fry frying. Instead of focusing on something that will impart a certain flavor, double-check that you're grabbing an oil with a high smoke point.

A good, authentic stir-fry uses lots of heat and motion to brown everything evenly and get rid of moisture quickly. If you're using a wok, which is perfectly designed for stir-frying, you can reach temperatures beyond 750 degrees Fahrenheit. A smoke point is the temperature at which an oil breaks down and, well, begins to smoke. Broken down fats release free radicals and a chemical that makes food taste burnt and bitter. If you go way beyond the smoke point, you can reach the flash point, which means a risk of combustion. That means you should avoid oils with the lowest smoke points, since cooking stir-fry properly requires high temperatures.