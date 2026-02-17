The Louisiana Seafood Restaurant That Cooks Your Fresh Catch On The Spot

Seafood is best when it's fresh — especially if it's so fresh that you just caught it on your recent fishing excursion. But what if you're on vacation and don't want to cook? Or you just don't feel like dirtying up the kitchen after a long fishing trip? Well, for those who find themselves in Louisiana, Crawgator's Bar & Grill is a seafood restaurant that will cook your fresh catch for you so you can simply relax until it's time to dig in.

Crawgator's Bar & Grill is located in the Venice Marina in Venice, Louisiana, so if you like the sound of having a chef cook your fresh-caught fish, then try to fish near here. On the eatery's menu, it's called "You Hook 'Em, We Cook 'Em," and it costs just $9.50 per person. The restaurant will cook your fresh-caught fish or other seafood how you like, and you can order and pay for sides separately. Some of those sides include what you might expect from a seafood restaurant, like fries, potato salad, mixed vegetables, hush puppies, and coleslaw.