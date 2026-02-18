The Applebee's Steak Experiment That Didn't Pay Off

It was the spring of 2016. Applebee's was struggling, facing sales dropping while fast-casual rivals like Panera and Chipotle picked up steam. So Applebee's, whose menu centers on steak, seafood, and burgers, decided to do something radical, changing the way those items were prepared to attract new customers.

Shortly before, Applebee's test kitchen began experimenting with new ways to cook the signature steak and seafood dishes. Corporate chefs finally settled on an alternative: Wood-burning grills, instead of the existing gas ones, on which the steak would be cooked over an open flame. With CEO Julia Stewart's go-ahead, the restaurant chain began the expensive process of removing each location's gas grills and replacing them with new, wood-burning ones.

"It is a big, bold move," she said to Fortune at the time. "And big, bold moves make your existing guests want to come in more often, and guests that haven't been there for a while try you again." It had a big, bold price tag, too, of $75 million, and came along with other changes designed to lure in millennials, such as switching to USDA choice steaks and cutting them fresh on-site. Just one teeny-tiny little problem: It didn't work.