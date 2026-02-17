The Dos And Don'ts Of Getting A Server's Attention

There are a myriad of behaviors that may bug a server. We're all different people with varied expectations, preferences, and ways of moving through the world. Some servers love a super chatty table while, others would prefer to get cracking on the million things they have to do in the next five minutes. My personal pet peeve is when people walk up to the bar and immediately start reciting their order (Hi, hello, am I a person or a kiosk?). One commonality all us servers seem to share is that if you snap your fingers at us, we don't like ya.

You've probably heard this before, but snapping is one of the customer habits that servers hate the most. Why? It can often feel degrading — as does clapping, shouting, whistling, or any of the other sounds you would make to get your dog's attention. Instead, you might try something a little more subtle, like you (hopefully) would at the office or in any social situation that mattered to you. Combat the urge to snap with a look, or a small raise of the hand (more on this later).

We get it! Some people are how they are and don't mean anything by it. Still, the consensus among servers is that these gestures come across as pushy and domineering, as if you believe the person serving you food is actually subservient to you. So, if your way of being involves snapping when you have a question, odds are your server won't take too kindly to your table.