How To Use Silica Packets For Longer Lasting Food

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When was the last time you opened a pack of dried food, and a little, innocuous white packet was among the packet's contents? Odds are, it was somewhat recently, and the packet was clearly labeled with "silica gel", "desiccant", and "do not eat" (likely in all caps). You learned, probably from older family members or teachers, that this helps keep food fresh. How does silica gel work? And, can you reuse the packets?

Silica gel, a form of silicon dioxide, is often manufactured as tiny, clear-colored beads or granules. They are sealed inside small, permeable packets, which are further distributed in commercial product packaging, be it electronics, clothing, or food. These packets physically draw moisture from their immediate surroundings. The surface of each bead is highly porous, allowing it to adsorb moisture (meaning, the moisture will stick to its surface), rather than absorb it (pull moisture into the bulk of its matter). The result is a drier environment that slows down food spoilage caused by mold and prevents staleness. Absorbent meat pads are made with silica gel, but a more malleable form of it.

We don't recommend reusing absorbent meat pads, which come in direct contact with uncooked meat, fish, and poultry, but silica packets found inside items like crackers, dried grains, and powdered spices are safe to reuse. You can place a silica packet in a closed container with almost any type of dry food product to keep it dry. A bag of ground coffee, a tin of mixed nuts, a box of beans — any of these can benefit from the moisture-wicking properties of silica gel, making it one of the food storage hacks to try to keep food fresher for longer.